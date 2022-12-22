These Sam Edelman Combat Boots Just Got Marked Down to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now is the ideal time to pick up some sturdy winter boots that will see you through the season. Why, you ask? Because of all the incredible sales at the moment! There are so many last-minute holiday deals to take advantage of on seriously staple products — namely this stellar pair of boots which can withstand harsh winter weather.

Heavy-duty snow boots are excellent for treacherous days, but if you’re looking for a more stylish option, these Sam Edelman combat boots are the ultimate choice. They’re made from gorgeous genuine leather, have a sleek look and are now on sale for an amazing steal — ringing in at 50% off, to be exact!

Get the Sam Edelman Garret Bootie (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $90 at Nordstrom!

Combat boots are made for the winter, but this pair in particular stands out among the rest. They’re constructed from high-quality leather which can protect your feet from the cold, snow or other types of wet weather. We also adore the thick platform sole and the block heel which give you extra elevation that’s necessary for these bleak conditions. They may not be completely waterproof, but can easily keep your feet feeling dry if you’re stepping out to have some fun with friends!

Another solid feature these boots have is the zipper on the inside of the ankle, which helps you take them on and off in a pinch. You’ll snag the classic lace-up look without any of the fuss! They also boast a snug fit that appears chic, stylish and edgy at the same time.

Get the Sam Edelman Garret Bootie (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $90 at Nordstrom!

These boots may not be able to ship out to you in time for holiday gifting season, but there’s always time to treat yourself — especially with a deal as fantastic as this one! After all of the prepping and planning that’s led up to the holidays, you deserve a little treat. What better way to celebrate than by picking up these boots which you’ll be able to rock for the rest of winter — and beyond?

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Garret Bootie (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $90 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Sam Edelman here and shop all of the latest markdowns happening at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!