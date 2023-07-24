Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, it’s our job to track trends in fashion. We keep up with all the latest looks so that you know which styles are particularly popular this season. And when it comes to footwear, one shoe has emerged as the clear favorite for fall 2023: loafers.

Originally considered menswear, loafers have become a closet staple for women everywhere. These lug-sole shoes may look professional and polished at first glance, but they actually add a surprising amount of edge to outfits (think of these chunky kicks as a classy alternative to combat boots). We’ve spotted influencers and ‘It’ girls rocking loafers with sundresses in summer and jeans in autumn, often with ankle socks for a trendy touch.

If you haven’t jumped on the loafer bandwagon yet, now is your chance! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is currently offering 43% off a pair of platform loafers from Sam Edelman, a brand that always delivers fashionable footwear. Whether you’re heading to the office or out on the town, these chic shoes will get you to your destination in style. Keep scrolling to score these loafers on sale for a limited-time!

Get the Sam Edelman Teo Lug Loafer for just $85 (originally $150) at Nordstrom!

The Sam Edelman Teo Lug Loafer is a closet staple for fall — or any season, for that matter! But can’t you just picture yourself frolicking through fallen leaves wearing these loafers and a cozy sweater? Cue the pumpkin spice latte!

Featuring a 1,5-inch heel, these platform loafers give you just enough lift to flatter your legs without hurting. Appropriate for a board meeting, birthday party or brunch, these sophisticated shoes are absolutely business casual. And we love the luxe look of the gold hardware!

Many of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals are brand-new to the sight, but these Sam Edelman Loafers are already top-rated! According to one review, “The quality is beyond the price. WHAT A STEAL! Looking forward to wearing these in the fall.” Another shopper gushed, “So comfortable (genuinely!) and easy to dress up or down. They’re so well made and have a great base — super roomy and easy to slide on. A gorgeous color and instantly elevates all of my outfits. Such a huge fan!!”

Get ready for fall fashion with these sharp loafers from Sam Edelman! Make sure you score these shoes on sale at Nordstrom before it’s too late.

