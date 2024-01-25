Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s your skincare routine look like right now? Do you keep it simple, or are you using a multi-step routine that you wouldn’t give up for anything? Have you ever thought about adding a powder polish to what you’re currently using to see what it could do for you?

Sand & Sky’s Australian Glow Berries Enzyme Powder Polish is one worthy addition to just about anyone’s lineup of skin products, and for good reason. It’s meant to help your skin glow brighter than it ever has, using its triple-action enzyme powder exfoliant. It contains a bioactive complex with three different Australian Super Berries to accomplish all that while brightening and even your skin tone with a Vitamin C botanical blend.

But it does more than that too, if you can believe it. It can also help boost the collagen in your skin by up to 144% using Kakadu Plum and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles by 40% with polyphenols. It does just about everything, all thanks to the power of nature and other ingredients. All this, and it’s just $34! And if you buy yours right now, you can get 20% off your purchase when you use promo code HOWL20.

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Glow Berries Enzyme Powder Polish for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Buyers agree that this powder polish has done wonders for their skin.

“I use this 3 times a week and have noticed a definite improvement to the texture of my skin,” one wrote. “Friends have commented on how good my skin is looking and even my beauty therapist who does my hydrafacials says it is looking the best it ever has. Can’t put everything down to just this product but think it has really added something to my skincare routine.”

“Absolutely love this stuff,” another commented. “Awesome when you haven’t done a deep clean for a while and realy good for make-up removal as well.”

If you’ve been looking for a great solution for your exfoliation needs, you’ve found it! And with 20% off your purchase, now is a better time to buy yours than ever!

Don’t miss out on your 20% off and be sure to use HOWL20 at purchase. This code applies to any item you have in your cart.

