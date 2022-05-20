Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sandal season has finally arrived, and we all know the best way to celebrate — by buying a new pair! Let’s be honest anyway. A lot of us have sandals that have been on their last legs now for a while now. They’re fading, tearing, the outsoles are wearing away and they’ve lost all support. Maybe they never offered any support in the first place!

No need to spend a pretty penny on a fancy new pair though. We’re not saying to go for something cheaply-made; we just want to show you some awesome pairs we love that are on sale right now at Amazon!

These Pillow Slides

We can’t get enough of this style lately. Puffy and pillowy like a marshmallow or a cloud, lightweight, ultra-comfortable — and wildly trendy? Obsessed!

Get the welltree Cloud Slides (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Braided Flip Flops

The asymmetrical style of these braided sandals is so cool, especially when you hold both feet together and it creates a sun-like shape! This is a great choice if you love a slip-on flip flop but still want notable arch support!

Get the Plaka Relief Flip Flops (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Mule Slides

Fashionistas, assemble! These trendy slides feature scrunchy straps, a square toe and some of the cutest color options ever. Dress them up, dress them down — wear them anywhere and everywhere and watch as the compliments to roll in!

Get the PiePieBuy Square Open Toe Flat Mule Slides (originally $37) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Hiking Sandals

Love the hiking/athletic sandal look? Whether you’re hitting the trail or simple chilling poolside, this pair is cute and ready to rumble. It has a cushiony EVA footbed with arch support, hook-and-loop straps and an anti-skid outsole!

Get the EQUICK Arch Support Athletic Sandal (originally $28) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Quilted Slides

How cool are these? The quilted faux leather and the golden hardware will leave everyone around you envious, and your feet will certainly love the soft, comfy fit!

Get the getmorebeauty Hook-and-Loop Sandals (originally $26) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

