The Soles on These Seriously Comfy Sandals Are Actually Made From Yoga Mats

Yoga mats provide your body with the right amount of soft support to help you get through your flow more comfortably — but what if you could have that spongey feel underneath your feet all day long? That honestly sounds like a footwear dream come true!

Getting a shoe with a literal yoga mat as a sole is rare to find, but Sanuk has made that fantasy a reality for Us with their Yoga Sling sandals! Not only do they sound soft and supple in theory, shoppers confirm these beauties are some of the most comfortable sandals that have ever graced their feet.

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 sandals (originally $35) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

A true test to see how comfy a shoe actually is is to wear it for a prolonged period of time, and reviewers say they have put these sandals to the test in various ways. One shopper claims they were able to walk “a whopping 68 miles” over the course of six days at Disney World in these sandals without any issues! Well, considering how an amusement park trip with the family pushes our feet to the limit, this is an impressive tidbit of info!

But let’s get down into the specifics on what makes these sandals tick. The footbed is actually constructed from a padded yoga mat with sealed edges to complete their shape. The downside to this feature is that they don’t have as much arch support, but the cushioning is reportedly enough for most shoppers.

The straps are designed in a thong-style and are comprised of a stretchy fabric. There’s one sling which goes around the back of the ankle, and another which extends over the top of the foot to help the shoes stay in place — and reviewers happily report that this style doesn’t pinch or cause blisters if you walk in them for long periods of time! One suggestion that owners did mention is to pay attention to the size chart to make sure you get right pair that will fit your feet to perfection. Other than that, these sandals are a no-brainer buy — especially ahead of any late summer travel!

