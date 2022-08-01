These Workout Pants May Be the Most Comfortable Sweats Around

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s amazing to think about how many different types of sweatpants there are on the market! That said, which style reigns supreme as the most comfortable of them all? Everyone has their go-to pick — maybe you’re more of a jogger fan, or perhaps you prefer a classic loose look.

Either way, we’re always willing to depart from these favorites to give new styles a try — and at the top of the list is a pair of yoga pants that we were immediately drawn to. Reviewers are saying these bottoms feel incredibly soft and luxurious, especially considering how inexpensive they are!

Get the FOZALA Women’s Harem Yoga Pants for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are designed for easy movement, which is ideal for workouts like yoga and pilates. Best of all, they’re also great for everyday lounging! The legs are loose but cinch at the ankles, creating a traditional harem-style shape. Plus, they’re high-waisted and offer up a wide waistband with tummy control. Bonus!

Shoppers say the material is “super stretchy and flowy,” and claim it’s very soft to the touch. Another notable feature about the fabric is that it reportedly “doesn’t wrinkle,” which is a fantastic treat if you want to pack them for a trip. Oh, and not to mention the fact that these pants won’t awkwardly crease while you wear them — so they’re also optimal for air travel!

You can pick up these pants in five different colors. Go for your classic black, tan and grey shades — plus two brighter hues if you’re looking to make an athleisure statement. The size range is also incredibly inclusive, extending from X-Small up to 2X. We love to see it! These are the perfect pants to rock when you want to feel totally free and at ease! With the summer starting to wind down, we’re looking for more lounge pants to wear as the weather gets cooler — and we may have officially met our match.

