Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fashion, we’re all led to believe that comfort and style simply do not mix. You wear your comfiest clothes when you’re lounging at home, when you’re working out or maybe when you’re running a quick errand while wearing sunglasses and a mask to totally disguise your face. When it comes time to flex your fashion muscles, comfort totally goes out the window, right?

It really doesn’t have to be like that. Sure, we love dressing up from time to time in pieces we would never wear for movie night at home, but that doesn’t mean that comfort and fashion can’t ever mix. If you buy the right piece and style it the right way, you — and everyone else — will see it in a whole new light. Yes, that even includes grey sweatpants!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Ankle Length Loose Yoga Sweatpants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re hesitant to take our word for it, what about if Sarah Jessica Parker were also behind the idea? The always-stylish actress, who will soon start filming Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… was recently photographed in New York City wearing baggy grey sweats of her own. She was at her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store and looked so comfy but city-chic in her grey bottoms and flowy, casual shirt. We were inspired!

After spending a bit of time browsing Amazon, we found a pair that channels SJP’s vibe. These pocketed jogger sweats totally captured the aesthetic we were going for. They’re super soft and stretchy with a loose fit, but the carefully constructed silhouette and the tapering just above the ankles really make an outfit look so much more put together than a typical pair of sweats!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Ankle Length Loose Yoga Sweatpants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s not often that such a great pair of lounge pants can actually act as an outfit upgrader, but that really is what we have here, elasticized drawstring waistband and all. Wear these pants with a flowy blouse like Parker, or perhaps a cropped, off-the-shoulder top. Add on a pair of booties to really ramp things up. On cooler days, these pants would also look incredible with a comfy turtleneck and a pair of mules. The outfit possibilities open up even further when you realize they’re available in five other colors too!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Ankle Length Loose Yoga Sweatpants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SPECIALMAGIC here and see other comfy yoga pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!