Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.

For Us, our summer style for 2021 is going to be heavily influenced by fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress has been a trendsetter for decades. She got us heavily into the sweats and heels trend for spring, and this summer, we’re going to be all about voluminous dresses after seeing photos of the actress rocking her own in NYC!

Get the YESNO Loose Bohemian Long Maxi Summer Beach Dress starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Parker was recently photographed helping customers in her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store, and her ensemble was captivating. She wore low heels, a face mask and an oversized, super flowy maxi dress. We were immediately obsessed! Her version had longer sleeves though, so we popped over to Amazon to find a summery version with the same type of look. That’s how we stumbled upon this YESNO frock — which just so happens to be amazingly affordable!

This dress is made of 100% cotton, so it’s breathable, which is incredibly important for a long dress in the summer heat. On top of that, the flow of the loose-fitting fabric will allow for the wind to dance around your legs. It will also add some model-worthy movement to your strut!

This maxi dress has an empire waistline — modern Bridgerton vibes! — plus an extra tier starting around the hips to up its trendiness. It also has a slightly rounded scoop neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. Adjustable straps are such a vital addition to an oversized dress like this, allowing it to lie effortlessly on your body. One more plus? The chest area has an extra layer of fabric inside!

This highly-reviewed dress comes in so many colors and patterns with plenty of florals to go around. Go for a bright blue, a deep green, a black, a red, a pink — you get the point. There are nearly 40 options, so you’re bound to find something you love!

