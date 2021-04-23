Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps Rocking Sweats and Heels Together — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can always count on certain celebrities to introduce Us to new fashion trends. There is an unofficial list of names we always check up on if we’re feeling like we’re in a style slump. One star who’s obviously maintained her spot on the list for literal decades? Sarah Jessica Parker, of course!

Leave it to SJP to demonstrate what’s soon to be our new go-to look. The actress, who will soon be making her return as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, has been rocking a comfy-chic combo over and over again this year: sweatpants and heels. Now it’s our turn to recreate the look!

Get the SPECIALMAGIC Jogger Sweatpants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Most recently, as seen above, Parker was photographed in NYC wearing pushed-up sweats, jogger style, and a pair of sparkly Celine pumps from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker line, available here. We decided it was officially time for us to make the look happen for ourselves, so we found a pair of awesome joggers with fantastic reviews on Amazon — and they come in so many colors!

These SPECIALMAGIC joggers are made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch. They’re soft and breathable, and we love that they’re not super thick like traditional sweats so you can wear them even in warmer weather. They’re cropped to hit right around mid- to lower calf in true jogger style, tapering into ribbed cuffs at the ends.

These joggers have an elasticized, ribbed waistband with a contrasting drawstring so you can adjust the fit, pulling them up or down or making them looser or tighter whenever you please. They also have slanted side pockets that can easily fit your phone! We love these pants because they’re so good for channeling SJP’s trend-setting style, but they have all of these comfy details too, making them great for doing yoga or lounging around at home.

These joggers are currently available in 17 colors, including one camo print. Keep things classic and more neutral with a beige, grey or black, or go for a fun spring or summer pop with green, pink. blue or purple. Wear them with heels one day, wear them with sneakers the next, and then switch to sandals later that week!

