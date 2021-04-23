Recreate Heidi Klum’s Snakeskin Belt Style for Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever felt like your outfit was just missing…something, there’s a good chance a cute belt would have done the trick. Whether you’re wearing it through the loops of your jeans or over a dress, a belt can serve numerous functions. For Us, it’s often an outfit-maker!

We think the belt Heidi Klum recently wore proves how a belt can transform a look. The supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge recently showed up to an AGT filming rocking a flowy white maxi dress, sunglasses and heels. Simple, but the outfit took on a new life thanks to the snakeskin belt she added around her waist. We were instantly inspired to find one of our own!

Get the Jessica Simpson Fashion Casual Belt in Snake Double Circle for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon has plenty of pretty white maxi dresses you can pair with your new snakeskin belt to really channel Klum’s look. Don’t you love that this belt comes from Jessica Simpson’s line, by the way? That’s how we know we are seriously on our way to a top star-worthy outfit!

This faux-leather belt is flexible and durable, and it’s specifically made for wearing around your waist the way Klum did, whether over a dress or around high-waisted jeans or trousers. The print itself is gorgeous, but the buckle seriously takes this accessory up several notches. It’s a double “O” style, the overlapping rings creating a modern look that’s going to attract compliments like a magnet!

One more thing we love about this belt is its size range. Not only is each belt adjustable with multiple holes for the buckle, but the belt itself comes in four different sizes so you can get the best fit. Small is made for sizes 4-6, medium is made for 8-10, large is made for 12-14 and X-Large is made for 14-16. Check the photos to find the size guide if you want to check the measurements as well!

We already know one outfit we want to rock this summer thanks to Klum, but this belt has many possibilities. You can take it in the complete opposite direction, for example, and wear it with distressed black jeans, a tucked-in band tee, combat boots and a faux-leather jacket. Or how about with a pair of wide leg culottes and a cami? The list goes on!

