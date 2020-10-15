We Can’t Believe Our New Favorite Little Black Dress Is From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a little black dress? No matter how much we try to change it up, we keep coming back to the LBD — but what exactly is it that makes them so timelessly chic?

Well, let’s face facts: Any garment that’s rendered in black tends to look more elevated — especially in the dress department. When selecting what to wear for an occasion is a struggle, black is always a safe bet. Oh, and not to mention how flattering the dark shade is on virtually every body type! As we’re always in the market for a new frock to add to the rotation, we just found an LBD on Amazon that’s bound to become our new go-to for any event!

Get the Sarin Mathews Women’s Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



This Sarin Mathews dress is classic and youthful at the same time. The off-the-shoulder silhouette is fit for a glamorous red carpet, but the high-low hem adds some fun to the look. There’s a carefree energy that surrounds this dress that’s not always found in formalwear.

This dress cinches the waist and flares out to create a beautiful shape, which we absolutely adore. It’s made from a stretchy cotton material that shoppers claim is thick and feels much more expensive than it is. Goals! No one wants to worry about their outfit being see-through or feeling awkwardly thin, and that’s no problem here!

Whether you’re going out for cocktails on the town or having brunch with friends, this is the perfect dress that can be styled for anything on the calendar! For a casual day, go with sneakers and a jean jacket — but team it with some killer heels and a sparkly clutch when it’s time to hit the town! This dress is flattering, versatile and super affordable. It’s everything we could possibly want in a little black dress!

