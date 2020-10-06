This Ultra-Cute Pajama Set Is a Dreamer’s Best Friend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The coziest, comfiest, most relaxing place in the entire world? Your bed. Fuzzy blankets and quilted comforters, pillows upon pillows upon pillows, a cloud-like mattress…it doesn’t get any better than that. When you plop down in your bed at the end of the day, makeup off and skincare applied, you can just feel your worries melting away.

The one thing missing from this scenario? Your outfit. Not to ask you what you’re wearing like we’re creeping on you in a late ’90s AIM chatroom, but really — what are you wearing when you climb into bed at night? A stripped-down version of whatever you wore during the day? An old tee and sweats that have had holes in them for months, or even years? Why not some cute pajamas instead?

Get the Saslax Loungewear Pajama Set for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Owning this pajama set will make bedtime even more luxurious and soothing than it already is. Much more adorable too. The matching top and bottom have a loose, cozy fit, but they aren’t so big that you’ll be swimming in them. They’re even flattering enough to wear out and about!

These PJs are soft, stretchy and perfect for lounging around. The top has long sleeves and a round neckline, while the shorts have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring so you can adjust the fit whenever you want. They have pockets too, which automatically boosts them up to the top of our wish list!

Get the Saslax Loungewear Pajama Set for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

The second you start to accessorize, these pajamas become fit for the real world. As you can see, even just adding a headband and a dash of lipstick will change the game. Now imagine what will happen when you add some white sneakers or even some leather flats? A fashion moment – that’s what!

These pajamas come in a handful of different colors including some cool tie-dye variations should those suit your style. There are tons of other similar pajamas also on the same Amazon page if you want to check the rest out. Once you discover the power of owning cute, comfy, matching pajamas, there’s no going back!

Get the Saslax Loungewear Pajama Set for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more sleep and loungewear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals as well to help fill up your cart!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!