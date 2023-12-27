Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holiday season is just about over, but you know what that means. Retailers all over the world, online and in-store, will be bursting with sales as they prep for next year’s haul. Right now, you can shop one store in particular that’s practically giving some of its inventory away, from gorgeous dresses to comfy pajamas and everything in between. You can save up to a whopping 70% off goodies for just about everyone during Kohl’s Biggest Clearance Event of the Season, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

Select items will be up for grabs, already discounted, across a variety of departments, with plenty of can’t-miss goodies that you won’t want to skip adding to your cart. It’s the best time to shop as you make your end-of-year preparations. And you can even stock up on some perennial goodies that you can give next year for gifts, too! Below, we’ve chosen some of our favorite picks from Kohl’s so you can get started shopping early without missing out on the best things! Ready those Kohl’s cards, folks!

The 15 Best Finds at Kohl’s Biggest Clearance Event of the Season

Fashion Finds

1. Strappingly Sexy: This strappy tiered midi dress looks and feels like spring for when you need a ray of sunshine in your outfit — was $68, just $27!

2. Kickin’ It Country Style: This sleeveless smocked A-Line dress is adorably rustic with its green check design— was $68, now just $21!

3. All Business: This wrap front mini shirt dress can take you from all day in the office to clubbing at night with friends — was $61, now just $28!

4. Flowery Find: This floral tiered maxi dress is a breath of fresh air to glide into the warmer months with — was $88, now just $27!

5. LBD, Evolved: Grab this fit & flare dress in black or red for the perfect party frock, no matter the occasion — was $78, now just $39!

6. Jump In: Make memories with this flattering, daring velvet halter jumpsuit — was $80, now just $40!

7. Tanks A Lot: Cool off when it gets warmer outside with this smocked tank in multiple colors — was $30, now just $11!

8. Jean Queen: Pair these high-rise straight leg crop jeans with your fave top — was $80, now just $48!

9. Run Like the Wind: Slip into a pair of these running shorts for the perfect building block for your workout ensemble — was $25, now just $16!

10. Dramatic Denim: Throw on this denim trucker jean jacket for when it gets chilly but you want to stay stylish — was $98, now just $49!

Jewelry, Accessories and Other Items

11. Ring It Up: Sparkle and shine with this diamond heart halo ring on your finger — was $800, now just $240!

12. Kindness Warrior: Send a message of kindness with this dainty gold-plated “Be Kind” necklace — was $18, now just $9!

13. Flower Power: Bloom where you are planted with these 14K gold cubic zirconia flower stud earrings — was $275, now just $110!

14. Shades of Cool: Block out the sun with these dark 61mm rectangle sunglasses — was $151, now just $106!

15. Purrrrfectly Stylish: Step out in style with these fun turquoise 54mm cat eye sunglasses — was $82, now just $62!

