These $10 Leggings From Lauren Conrad’s Line Have Earned Rave Reviews

Fall is finally here! While everyone else is excited about sporting sweaters, shackets and boots, we’re looking forward to living in leggings. These form-fitting lounge pants basically become our second skin once temperatures drop. And we just heard about an extremely affordable pair of leggings from Lauren Conrad’s Kohl’s line! Our unlikely source? LC’s former nemesis on The Hills, Spencer Pratt.

The reality star took to TikTok to plug Conrad’s brand: “I actually had someone in the comment section say that LC’s leggings from Kohl’s don’t rip and they are made out of great material,” Pratt said. So, we clearly had to see what all the hype was about! With 982 reviews online, the consensus among shoppers is that these leggings are “very comfortable.” Best of all, they’re currently on sale for only $10! Keep scrolling for all the scoop on these budget-friendly bottoms.

Get the Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Midrise Leggings for just $10 (originally $20) at Kohl’s!

The Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Midrise Leggings are one of the most popular products at Kohl’s! Sizing offers a variety of options in both length and width. Choose from XS to XXL and short, regular or long leggings. Made from a cotton and spandex blend, these jersey leggings are ideal for lounging around the house or running errands. And shoppers say that they aren’t see-through, so you don’t have to worry about bumping into anyone you know at the grocery store or school pick-up.

Super soft with a wide waistband that doesn’t roll down, these leggings have a higher fit that is flattering on figures. Plus, you really can’t beat the price for the quality! If you already own too many black leggings, try one of the heather colors instead: grey, green, red or navy.

Multiple shoppers call these leggings their absolute “favorite” pair! “I love these leggings and have been wearing them for years!” one loyal customer enthused. “They suck in the tummy area without making my butt look flat! The leggings are also made in great material; not too thin.” Another reviewer gushed, “These are the best I have tried in years. Hold the shape like a glove, and very matte which I love. I feel like a stealthy black cat. LOVE THEM.” Sound pretty purr-perfect to Us!

