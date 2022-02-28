Over 27K Shoppers Adore These No. 1 Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we were to poll the population and ask women to name their ultimate closet staple, we bet a majority would mention leggings. From exercise, to errands, to travel, we live in leggings! They offer comfort and compression at the same time, while also giving Us the support we need to tackle any everyday activity. Not to mention, leggings have become a major mainstay in the fashion game. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber are often seen sporting skintight styles while out and about.

But with all the leggings to choose from, how can we narrow down the options? Well, we just found high-waisted leggings on Amazon that check all our boxes. The top bestseller in women’s novelty leggings, these workout pants are soft, stretchy and slimming. Plus, they come in packs of three so you don’t have to wait until laundry day to wear your favorite pair. Keep reading to learn more about these top-rated leggings!

Get the Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings for Women starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings for Women blow the competition out of the water. Over 27,000 shoppers rated these leggings five stars — that’s like an entire college campus! For around $25 per pack, you’re basically getting three leggings for the price of one. These buttery soft yoga pants are super comfy and supportive. You can lounge in these leggings around the house or take them to the gym for a workout!

You have the option of ordering a single pair of black leggings or choosing from 21 color and cut combos when you purchase a pack of three. Switch up your leggings look with camo, leopard print or constellation patterns.

So, how do these leggings stand out from the others on the market? Just read the 40,000+ reviews! One satisfied shopper declared, “These are a must-have staple in your wardrobe! I have nothing but positive things to say about these leggings. I highly recommend! They’re as soft as my Lulu’s but for a third of the cost, hence why I bought the 3-pack. Super comfortable and I love the high waist to hide when I’m bloated.” Thank you, tummy control!

And according to another rave review, these high-waisted leggings are “worth every penny”: “I LOVE these leggings! Look I’m a big girl. It’s hard for me to find leggings that I love. [These leggings] make my butt look FANTASTIC and really thins out my hips and tummy while also has coverage up high enough to hide my ‘imperfections.’ They are also not see-through and that’s a huge plus. Bottom line, these are my favorite leggings by far and they are so soft and comfortable I could sleep in them.” Sign Us up! Shop the Syrinx High-Waisted Leggings for Women today.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.