Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Who doesn’t love a good bodycon dress? Probably the people who have never put one on. It hugs your body in all the right places, and it can make you look absolutely stunning. Need a boost of confidence? Squeeze into one of these dresses and you’ll be seeing yourself in a brand new light.
But you don’t have to take our word for it. Ask Kandi Burruss, who’ll be the first to tell you what a good bodycon dress can do. Taking to her most recent Amazon Livestream, she showed off one of her favorites and, in the process, gave us another must-have look to snatch up before it’s gone.
One of her favorites? The Pumiey Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, which is just $32 at Amazon. It’s an absolutely gorgeous look that comes in plenty of different colors in a variety of sizes, and Kandi can’t get enough of it.
Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
“A bodycon dress, it never does anything on the hanger, but on the body…it’s like milk, honey. It does the body good!” Kandi said, showing a photo of a model wearing the beige version.
It’s made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex to make it super stretch. It’s long-sleeved, ribbed, and meant to accentuate your silhouette for a nice, body-hugging fit. It’s said to slim your shoulders and give you a more delicate neckline, too.
“It elongates your body and it stretches, ladies!” she said, holding one of the dresses up to showcase it on stream.
Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
“It’s gonna stretch to your size, and that’s what I like about it. I get a medium, but sometimes you can get a small so it can stretch and it can do what it do!” she added, laughing.
If you’re looking for the perfect bodycon look to try, you won’t go wrong with this pick. It’s a gorgeous look, and it has Kandi’s stamp of approval, so if you think you’re going to want to turn heads the next place you’ve got business at, consider slipping into this dress and going out.
Get the Pumiey Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? See more Pumiey products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!