Constant Bloating? These Seed Probiotics Will Be a Gift for Your Gut

Constant bloating? Digestive issues happening all too often? If you experience these familiar (but pesky) problems and don’t know why or how to fix them, both the answer and the solution can be found in the gut! Sure, there’s a ton of hype around the importance of gut health — but it’s the real deal. The facts? Keeping it running smoothly may require adding a probiotic to your diet.

We take vitamins to supplement the nutrients we may not be getting from our meals, and probiotics offer the same support. But not all probiotics are the same — there are some which are simply a step above the rest. And Seed’s compounded supplement is definitely one of the best around!

Get the DS-01 Daily Synbiotic supplement for $50 per month at Seed!

When we talk about gut health, we’re referring to a properly functioning gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which includes your stomach and both intestines. What a supplement like this one from Seed does is help your gut absorb the ideal amount of good bacteria it needs to keep things healthy and happy. Your body requires certain types of good bacteria to help you digest food properly, and if you’re not scoring them from your diet, you can get them from this supplement!

But here’s what’s special about Seed’s version: It’s actually a two-in-one package! Each capsule is both a prebiotic and probiotic, and they break down accordingly once consumed. Before the good bacteria in the probiotic’s inner capsule is released, the prebiotic enters into your gut to give the bacteria “food” to feed on. With this good bacteria alive and well in your gut, you may be able to experience less bloating and a more regulated digestive system. No more uncomfortable stomach backups!

The bottom line is this: Adding an advanced supplement like this one to your daily diet can do much more for your health than improve your GI tract. Proper gut health also increases immunity, helps regulate blood cholesterol levels for heart health and promotes healthier skin. You may also see your overall energy increased, all thanks to taking care of your gut with a single capsule. With this Seed supplement, you reap so many benefits, and their delivery system is simply amazing. When you subscribe, you’ll get your monthly supply on time so you don’t miss a beat, and their packaging is completely sustainable. This probiotic is healthy for the body and the planet. There’s a reason why it’s a social media sensation with some of today’s most popular wellness influencers!

