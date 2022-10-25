Hurry! Selena Gomez’s Go-To Aloe Mask Is on Sale for Just $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to celebrity beauty, we know what to usually expect. Super expensive luxury brands — a skincare routine that probably costs more than our car. We might be able to splurge on one fancy product every once in a blue moon, but we definitely love hunting for effective products with more realistic price tags in general.

Every so often, however, an A-lister comes to our rescue with some seriously affordable recommendations. Makeup mogul, singer and actress Selena Gomez is one star whose recommendations make our shopping cart again and again. It’s through her we found this amazing aloe vera mask, which is now marked down too!

The Only Murders in the Building star posted a TikTok video earlier this year showcasing her favorite drugstore products that she actually uses. She captioned the video, which now has over 12 million views, “Super affordable and works!” First up was the product we’re sharing with you today: this Urban Hydration aloe mask.

Gomez used her fingers to dab a bit of this gel mask onto her skin, later wiping it off gently with a makeup towel before continuing with her routine. We were so excited to find this mask available on Amazon, and we’re even more excited now that it’s 21% off. Amazon even notes that this is the lowest price in 30 days!

This is a super lightweight mask made for all skin types. If you have oily skin, you may love it because it’s not heavy or greasy — and it claims to strip away excess oil. Dry skin types will love it too, however. It’s even recommended for those with eczema-prone skin because it’s so gentle and non-irritating!

This mask, which sells out often, may help detoxify the skin, removing impurities and fighting off acne, dark spots and irritation. At the same time, it claims to leave your complexion moisturized, smooth and glowing thanks to ingredients like glycerin, vitamins A and E and, of course, aloe vera leaf extract. Aloe is a favorite anti-inflammatory ingredient for calming angry skin. It’s often used in the summer to soothe sunburn, but it can be amazing in the cold weather too!

This mask can be used weekly or as needed. Leave on for 15 minutes before wiping off with a warm, damp cloth. A nice bonus? For every product sold, Urban Hydration donates one gallon of clean drinking water to a community in need in partnership with WATERisLIFE!

