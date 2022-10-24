This Cleansing Stick Makes Washing Your Face Much Less of a Chore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like to stay on top of our skincare routine as much as we can, but who doesn’t succumb to laziness from time to time? Confession: There are days when we fall asleep with a full face of makeup still intact. If a missed face cleanse happens occasionally, it’s likely not too damaging — but routinely clogged pores cause dullness, acne and more.

Makeup wipes are a fairly solid solution for these moments, but they’re not as effective as a full wash. If you find yourself missing your nighttime routine, make your life easier by picking up this cleansing stick from Jones Street! It’s a much more impactful way to make sure your complexion is clean and clear, and it also boasts a slew of advantages we absolutely love. Read on for the scoop!

Many cleansers come in a bottle or other type of container which requires a pump, thanks to the liquid consistency. But with this stick, you’re snagging an entirely different experience! Its formula contains sunflower seed oil and other naturally-derived ingredients that are beneficial for your skin and can cleanse it equally well as a soapier product.

That’s the other amazing thing about this cleansing stick — it’s not as drying as other face washes on the market. If you tend to have dry skin and don’t want to feel that tight sensation after washing your face, this product was built for you! All you have to do is apply the stick onto dry skin and then use your hands to emulsify the cleanser with water and lather up. Rub it in, rinse and then you’re all set!

Another amazing quality of this cleansing stick is that it’s travel-friendly. As it’s a solid and not a liquid, you don’t have to worry about having to ditch it while going through airport security! No need to check your luggage when this cleanser is in your carry-on. You may think it’s slightly odd to apply this stick over makeup, but fear not: Shoppers say it’s simpler than ever to wipe your face free from foundation, concealer and more. This stick won’t strip your skin of any moisture, so you can maintain and boost your radiance in one quick step. We absolutely adore the concept of this powerful product, and so many reviewers say it’s their absolute favorite cleanser to date!

