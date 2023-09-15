Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Considering fillers? Many shoppers turn to injectables to prevent their skin from showing signs of aging — but there are some major downsides. The high cost, the inconvenience of having to make and attend appointments, the possibility of migration or other issues…and the idea of needles in your face!

Wish you could get the “look of a high-end, in-office procedure at home” — without any of the above issues? Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky and Serious Skincare founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone are making it possible!

While fillers and plastic surgery can dramatically change the appearance of the skin, Dr. Pinsky noted still being “somewhat limited” when it came to actually improving skin’s quality. “Sure, I can transform an overall look,” he said. “I can lift and tighten, I can enhance and sculpt, but there is no surgery, no procedure, no magic pill…not even an injection that can improve the overall youthful quality, the elasticity and natural plumpness of the skin.” This is exactly what motivated him to create Trace + Erase.

Trace + Erase is an epidermal facial filler in the form of an easy, at-home treatment. No needles! It uses Dr. Pinsky’s globally patented delivery of cross-linked hyaluronic acid, Matrixyl 3000, Dermaxyl and niacinamide to firm, plump, clear up and protect skin. Say goodbye to fine lines, deep wrinkles, facial creases and more!

“I can now reach thousands of wonderful women and men at a time,” Dr. Pinksy revealed, “instead of just the individual clients I’m able to meet with face-to-face with in my office.” No telehealth necessary! Using Trace + Erase is easy and painless — simply trace your wrinkles with the product, and then lightly tap the serum in using the smooth end of the wand.

In a study, 100% of participants found their skin to appear smoother and less wrinkled in a matter of weeks, declaring that it would be their new alternative to dermal fillers. 83% saw improvements in their nose-to-mouth lines too! Dr. Pinsky specifically notes that you should start seeing notable results by the 56-day mark.

Ready to try it out for yourself? As Flavin-Stallone stated, this product is “just incredible,” and we can’t wait for you to try it out for yourself!

