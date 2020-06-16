These Buttery-Smooth Yoga Shorts Fit Like a Second Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel like something is just…missing from your wardrobe? You have your tees, your tanks, your blouses, your dresses, your skirts, your pants, your shorts, your shoes, your accessories — what else could you have missed? We promise, the answer isn’t to ditch your entire clothing collection and start over!

We’re going to call it now — what you’re missing is yoga shorts, and yes, that even goes for those of you who have a few pairs already. If you don’t have the right pair, you might as well not have them at all. If your yoga shorts aren’t so comfy you never want to take them off and so cute that you build entire outfits around them, then they’re just not going to work. You need one of these three-packs to get you on the right track — stat!

Get the Sexy Basics 3-Pack Buttery-Soft Active Stretch Yoga Bike Shorts starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, but are subject to change.

These yoga shorts are made with a buttery-smooth, soft-brushed fabric that feels like a little touch of heaven. They fit like a second skin too, thanks to their four-way stretch and flexibility. That flexibility isn’t just on the legs either — we’re including the waistband here. It’s not going to dig into your stomach or feel like a tightened corset the way most others do. These shorts are all about all-day comfort and movement!

The fabric isn’t done impressing you there. We absolutely cannot forget about its breathability, or how it wicks away moisture while you’re working out or walking the dog on a humid day. It’s also made so it won’t ride up or shift around, and it’s even tag-free so you won’t have to risk screwing up any seams trying to cut one out. Every little detail was considered, and every single one is blowing us away!

These higher-rise, mid-thigh shorts are a huge hit among reviewers who are leaving them so many five-star reviews. They have become a staple in countless shoppers’ lives, whether for yoga, dance, cycling, biking, running or layering under dresses and skirts. They’re such a great way to prevent chafing, as well as wardrobe malfunctions. Next time your skirt attempts a Marilyn Monroe pose without your permission, you won’t be left scrambling to cover up!

These shorts can even be worn as a fashion statement to gain you some major street style points. Try them with a bandeau bralette and a long-line blazer with chunky sneakers, and then try something new the next day…and the next. There are three per pack, after all!

