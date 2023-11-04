Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Struggling with hair loss? You’re not alone. The Cleveland Clinic says that over 50% of women in the U.S. experience hair loss at some point in their life due to stress, pregnancy, hormone imbalances and more. That number is staggering considering how taboo it can be to openly talk about hair loss. People are so used to suffering alone, but all it takes is one conversation to change the narrative. That’s exactly what Sharon Stone did when she openly discussed how her stroke affected her hair growth in a recent interview with Byrdie.

Stone detailed how she lost most of the hair along the sides of her head, and she revealed the miracle product she implemented to help restore her mane to its former glory: Augustinus Bader The Shampoo. The luxury brand may be best known for its innovative skincare formulas, yet according to Stone — and a long laundry list of celebs including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — the hair care is also noteworthy.

Get Augustinus Bader The Shampoo for $57 at Nordstrom!

The Shampoo utilizes a plethora of highly potent botanicals like watercress, maca root, shikakai, neem, bamboo and amber extracts to fortify and strengthen strands, as well as stimulate and prolong hair growth. Together with the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology, these ingredients claim to revitalize hair from root to tip and help it grow longer and thicker.

Years of research and testing went into developing and perfecting The Shampoo, and because of this, it costs a pretty penny. That said, Nordstrom shoppers guarantee that this “life-saver formula” is worth every last cent. “This shampoo is incredible — I honestly think this is one of the best shampoos I’ve ever used,” one customer wrote. “The results are just amazing. My hair has felt fuller with great texture. If you have fine flat hair and want volume texture and thicker hair this shampoo is for you. I will be buying again.”

Another underrated pro? The Shampoo is fragrance-free, so those with delicate noses and scalps can lather up with no problem. “I have a lot of migraines so I am very smell sensitive, but most of shampoos have a lot of perfume in them,” another reviewer wrote. “This one is perfume-free, cleans my hair really well and doesn’t weigh it down.”

The Shampoo works wonderfully on its own, but if you want to supercharge your hair care routine and are willing to splurge, we suggest purchasing the full line that includes The Conditioner and The Leave-In Hair Treatment. After all, when it comes to feeling confident in yourself and your hair, no investment is too great. Trust Us!

