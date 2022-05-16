This Stretchy Ribbed Knit Skirt Is Ideal for Any Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping is a major passion for Us — but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy. We’re constantly on the hunt for new pieces, and when we do find one that strikes our fancy, we want to wear it year-round. Alas, there are many styles that only work for one particular season — but there also are gems you can find and wear practically 365 days of the year!

The ultimate example of such a garment is this knit skirt we just found from SheIn! We can already picture how we plan on wearing it during the upcoming summer months, and we’ve even gotten a jump on our fall fashion fantasies. The versatility is what instantly sold Us, but there are plenty of other details which are equally captivating.

Get the SheIn Women's Stretchy Ribbed Knit Skirt for $26 at Amazon!



For starters, the material of the skirt is next-level comfy. The knit fabric is also ribbed, which gives it a nice texture and makes it more stretchy. We adore all things ribbed — and this bad boy is no exception! Shoppers also note the material isn’t particularly thin, but it’s not on the thick side either. Right now, you would probably be fine rocking this skirt on its own — but when the weather gets cooler, it will team well with tights.

The bodycon fit also allows you to show off your figure in a flattering way. There is a slit in the back that makes it a lot easier for you to move around in. It’s best worn high-waisted, and you can pair it with longer blouses or crop tops. You can also layer it over a bodysuit or even a one-piece swimsuit if you want to use it as a cover-up. See? We told you it was versatile!

Get the SheIn Women's Stretchy Ribbed Knit Skirt for $26 at Amazon!

Some shoppers recommend sizing up if you have curvier thighs and hips, but many other reviews proclaim it’s a true-to-size fit. This skirt is available in a slew of sleek shades. Outside of your standard black and browns, there are plenty of brighter hues to choose from. Obsessed may be an understatement, and we’re beyond excited for all of the different #OOTDs we can create with this staple piece.

See it: Get the SheIn Women's Stretchy Ribbed Knit Skirt for $26 at Amazon!

