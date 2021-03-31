This Striped Skirt Is the Closet Essential You’ve Been Missing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Closet essentials. Let’s see. Jeans, for sure. Trusty solid T-shirts? Of course. A pair of white sneakers, some comfy leggings, a hoodie, a button-up top…definitely all musts. Today, we move to add one more piece to that list: a striped skirt!

Could you live your life without a striped skirt? Sure, but the same could technically be said about jeans. What it all comes down to is that once you have a piece like this in your closet, getting dressed every day will become that much easier — and chicer!

Get the SheIn Striped Knee Length Elastic Waist Bodycon Pencil Skirt starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

We know that bodycon styles can scare some people away, but this skirt is changing minds — hence its glowing reviews. It’s so stretchy that even pregnant shoppers swore by it throughout their entire nine months. The waist is elasticized too, so you can just pull it on and off without having to deal with zippers or buttons!

This skirt has a high-rise silhouette and a straight hem that hits right around the knees, though this can obviously vary a little based on your height. You can also totally fold over the waist to make it shorter if more of a mini look works with your outfit!

This skirt has horizontal stripes from waist the hem. There are four color options, all with contrasting white stripes. You can go for a true black, a cotton candy pink, a light grey and a night sky navy. Of course, you can also grab more than one. They’re all under $20, so you’re getting a bargain either way!

Let’s get deeper into why we consider this skirt to be such a staple. Naturally, it can be worn so many ways. You can definitely tuck a top in to really accentuate your waistline, or you can leave a top totally untucked over it — either letting a looser design contrast the fitted shape or going for fitted all the way. Same goes with crop tops, or even bra tops!

This skirt would seriously look good with anything from a sports bra, to a turtleneck, to a flowy ruffle boho top. It presents outfit possibilities to you that are just as easy as the ones with jeans or leggings — but lets you dress things up a little bit more. If you have jeans, leggings and this skirt all at the ready, you’ll always have something to wear!

