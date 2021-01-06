This Ruched, Long-Sleeve Tunic Is Astonishingly Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you avoid fitted clothing at all costs? Many of us do. Unless something is oversized, we avoid it. Sometimes we even buy a size or two bigger than we are just so we can feel more confident in it. But do we actually feel confident — or do we just feel like something fitted would be worse?

It’s often the latter. The truth is, if there were a fitted piece we knew we would look amazing in, we’d probably spring for that over the huge T-shirt our limbs are left swimming in. We don’t want that piece if it requires any constricting shapewear though. We want to be comfortable! And you know what? This tunic makes it possible!

Get the Sherosa Long-Sleeve Slim-Fit Tunic Top for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This may be a solid tunic top, but it’s seriously special. It’s the type of piece that’s going to change your mind about more fitted clothing. You might look at it and have trouble imagining yourself rocking it, but there’s a reason this piece has as many reviews as it does on Amazon!

This long-sleeve tunic has a scoop neckline and a hem that hits mid-thigh. Whether the magic really happens though is at the sides of the hips, where you’ll find ruched seams. These seams are like magic. They create a contoured effect for the booty, and the gathered fabric allows for forgiveness over the stomach, relaxing the material so it sits against the skin but doesn’t cling to it. It accentuates your shape without showing every little insecurity. It’s so stretchy too — it’s even recommended for pregnant women!

This tunic comes in 10 variations right now, so you can grab your solids or your stripes and fill out your wardrobe with a piece you can rely on. An extremely versatile one too. Keep it simple by slipping it on over a pair of leggings and grabbing your favorite UGG boots or canvas sneakers, or you can even dress it up with tights and thigh-high boots. Try a kimono-style cardi on top, or maybe a cropped denim jacket. Play around — you’ll end up finding so many outfit possibilities!

This universally-flattering piece might be just what you’ve been waiting for. If you were looking for a sign to buy something like this, you’ve found it. Let’s do this!

