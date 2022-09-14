Darks Spots May Be in Your Past With This All-Purpose Correcting Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Generally, people put the term “dark spot” into one category. Think about it: When someone says they have developed a dark spot, you likely think of an age mark — which is a pigmented flat area that can appear on the face or body. But if you do some research, you may find these areas pop up on the underarms, the knees or plenty of other parts of the body.

Here’s the thing: These larger surface areas may need special attention if you’re looking to make your skin tone appear more uniform, which is where this dark spot corrector from ShineMore may be able to assist! It’s designed to help dark patches on your body fade and blend into the overall tone your body has in particularly sensitive areas.

It’s possible you may have noticed your knees or elbows have a slightly different skin tone, or perhaps you sustained an injury that led to a scar that seemingly won’t go away. But with the help of this dark spot correcting cream, this may no longer be a part of your daily life! The product utilizes a blend of natural ingredients to make darker patches on the body less visible over time!

This treatment is intended for the body and not the face, so the term “all-purpose” refers to any region below the chin. On more sensitive areas like the bikini line or the underarms, we suggest employing a quick patch test before application to be extra cautious. We all react differently, and you don’t want to create another issue! Use it in the morning and at night (followed by SPF during the daytime, of course), and you may be able to see visible results in as little as two applications. That’s what shoppers are claiming, and we’re beyond intrigued. If you’ve ever felt insecure about a dark area which hasn’t been able to fade, this treatment could be the long-awaited answer to your prayers.

