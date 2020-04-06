Looking for a New Grocery Delivery Service? Try Shipt

Technically speaking, we can go outside for brief walks and exercise (provided our faces are covered) and shop for essentials at grocery stores. However, there are still a set of guidelines that we need to abide by in order to keep everyone safe. Social distancing and maintaining a proper six-foot distance from others is the most effective way that we can all collectively help stop the spread of COVID-19. This tactic can’t work if spaces like supermarkets are overcrowded!

An excellent way to help stop that from happening is to use delivery services whenever possible. Of course, our tried-and-true options are heavily backed up or unavailable at the moment, which has left shoppers scrambling. Many stores and delivery providers have made an effort to create minimal-contact experiences so that you can feel as safe as possible in this stressful time. Luckily for Us, Shipt is one of the easiest and most flexible services around!

Get groceries, home goods and everything else that you need delivered right to your doorstep with Shipt!

Shipt partners with all of your favorite essential businesses to provide you with whatever you may need delivered. The aim of this service is so you don’t have to leave your home and put others at risk while getting weekly groceries. You can order from Target, CVS and countless other stores — and you’ll likely be surprised how many deliver to your address. Some people may have more options than others depending on location, but it’s worth a shot if you’re in a bind.

Signing up for Shipt couldn’t be a more simple and user-friendly experience. After you create your account, all you have to do is enter your delivery address to find out which stores are available to order from at that given time. Many stores are choosing to adjust their operating hours due to public health concern, which is important to keep in mind when online shopping.

It can be tempting to want to step outside and make a shopping trip — especially as the temperatures rise. A lot of Us may be experiencing cabin fever and craving normalcy, which can manifest in wanting to support a local market. While these last-minute excursions can occasionally be unavoidable, it’s important to limit our in-person trips as much as we possibly can. That’s why it’s amazing to have a service like Shipt available. Technology can be overwhelming — but we’re beyond thankful for its benefits in times like these!

