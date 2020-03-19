Stuck at Home? Get Up to $100 off Meals Delivered to Your Doorstep

It’s a fact: We’re all adjusting to being at home more than usual. Eating out at restaurants is simply not a reality at this point — but we can still get our favorite meals to go thanks to delivery services! And if you want to make your time at home pass even quicker and discover new ways to enjoy yourself, why not channel your inner chef and try out a meal kit?

You probably know that there are tons of different options to choose from when it comes to at-home meal kits, but we have an amazing exclusive offer for Us readers. You can get $100 off your first order from Home Chef with the code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout — now through the end of the month!

See it: Get $100 off your first Home Chef meal delivery kit with code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout — exclusive to our readers through March 31, 2020!

Home Chef is a fan-favorite meal kit delivery service, with each serving starting at just $7! You can choose between a wide variety of meals, with options ranging from carb-conscious to calorie-conscious — and even delicious vegetarian dishes! The best part is that you get to handpick the exact foods that you want, so there are no surprises in the box once you open it up. What you select is exactly what will be delivered to your doorstep.

The Home Chef meal kit service is completely customizable. You choose how much protein you want through dish upgrades, and you can select the meals that fit your schedule. If you have more time on your hands, you can feel free to pick the meals that take more time to prepare. If you prefer quick and easy options, you can go for the easier meals. It’s as simple as that — and completely up to you!

See it: Get $100 off your first Home Chef meal delivery kit with code: USWEEKLY100 at checkout — exclusive to our readers through March 31, 2020!

There are endless services out there — whether you’re looking to spend more time in the kitchen or just order already prepped meals. If you still want to indulge in dishes from your favorite local restaurant, plenty of delivery channels are available to help you out. Don’t stress or let the options overwhelm you — we’ve done the heavy lifting!

Check out more of our favorite at-home meal kits and delivery services below!

Cook-At-Home Meal Kits and Prepped Meal Services:

Restaurant Delivery Services:

Grocery and Alcohol Delivery Services:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!