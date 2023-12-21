Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bella Thorne is unapologetically herself. The Shake It Up star always keeps it real, whether she’s penning autobiographical poetry or posting on social media to over 30 million followers. As an actress, singer, writer, director and producer, the multi-hyphenate is brimming with creativity — so, it’s no surprise that she also launched her own jewelry brand, Thorne Dynasty.

Now, Thorne is exclusively sharing her holiday gift guide with Us Weekly, from TikTok-famous makeup to “luxurious” lingerie. Shop her nine picks below!

Thorne Dynasty Large Fallen Angel Huggies

“I’m not just saying this because it’s my company — I genuinely wear these all the time. They are my go-to pieces, and if I’m not wearing them, it feels like something is missing.”

$125.00 See It!

Jo Malone Cologne Collection Gift Set

“This makes me smell AMAZING. Just like my Fallen Angel Huggies, I feel like I’m missing something when I leave the house without putting this on.”

$115.00 See It!

Cosabella Lace Romper

“I feel so luxurious in this, even just lying around the house.”

$165.00 See It!

Dermablend Concealer Stick

“This concealer stick is incredible, but you can’t go wrong with any Dermablend products.”

$29.00 See It!

Thorne Dynasty Heart to Heart Ring

“I absolutely adore this piece. It’s the perfect addition to put the finishing touches on your holiday outfits, and the beautiful ruby color is such a great added pop.”

$78.00 See It!

Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

“You may have seen my TikTok, where I do my eye makeup routine. This product was the star. The key to this mascara is to make sure to add more to the ends.”

Was $26 You Save 19% On Sale: $21 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

“The TikTok hype is real for this one. My makeup always looks the best when I use this.”

$49.00 See It!

Wellbell Women’s Clean Supplement

“These have become a part of my everyday routine when caring for my hair, and I can genuinely feel a difference between the days when I take them and the days I don’t take them.”

$63.00 See It!

Schutz Embossed Over-the-Knee Boots

“Obsessed with all things crocodile. If you don’t believe me, just check my Instagram!”

Was $298 You Save 30% On Sale: $209 See It!

