Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Bella Thorne’s Exclusive Holiday Gift Guide of ‘Go-To Pieces’

By
Bella Thorne
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bella Thorne is unapologetically herself. The Shake It Up star always keeps it real, whether she’s penning autobiographical poetry or posting on social media to over 30 million followers. As an actress, singer, writer, director and producer, the multi-hyphenate is brimming with creativity — so, it’s no surprise that she also launched her own jewelry brand, Thorne Dynasty.

Related: Hannah Godwin's Holiday Gift Guide of Beauty, Fashion and Home Must-Haves

Now, Thorne is exclusively sharing her holiday gift guide with Us Weekly, from TikTok-famous makeup to “luxurious” lingerie. Shop her nine picks below!

Thorne Dynasty Large Fallen Angel Huggies

fallen angel earrings
Thorne Dynasty

“I’m not just saying this because it’s my company — I genuinely wear these all the time. They are my go-to pieces, and if I’m not wearing them, it feels like something is missing.”

$125.00
See It!

Jo Malone Cologne Collection Gift Set

Jo Malone cologne collection
Sephora

“This makes me smell AMAZING. Just like my Fallen Angel Huggies, I feel like I’m missing something when I leave the house without putting this on.”

$115.00
See It!

Cosabella Lace Romper

lace romper
Cosabella

“I feel so luxurious in this, even just lying around the house.”

$165.00
See It!

Dermablend Concealer Stick

concealer stick
Amazon

“This concealer stick is incredible, but you can’t go wrong with any Dermablend products.”

$29.00
See It!

Thorne Dynasty Heart to Heart Ring

heart ring
Thorne Dynasty

“I absolutely adore this piece. It’s the perfect addition to put the finishing touches on your holiday outfits, and the beautiful ruby color is such a great added pop.”

$78.00
See It!

Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

Mac mascara
Amazon

“You may have seen my TikTok, where I do my eye makeup routine. This product was the star. The key to this mascara is to make sure to add more to the ends.”

Was $26You Save 19%
On Sale: $21
See It!

Related: Luann de Lesseps' Exclusive Holiday Gift Guide Fit for a Countess

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury

“The TikTok hype is real for this one. My makeup always looks the best when I use this.”

$49.00
See It!

Wellbell Women’s Clean Supplement

Wellbell supplement
Amazon

“These have become a part of my everyday routine when caring for my hair, and I can genuinely feel a difference between the days when I take them and the days I don’t take them.”

$63.00
See It!

Schutz Embossed Over-the-Knee Boots

Schutz embossed boots
Nordstrom

“Obsessed with all things crocodile. If you don’t believe me, just check my Instagram!”

Was $298You Save 30%
On Sale: $209
See It!

Related: Olivia Flowers Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas for Friends and Family

AmazonFleeceDOTD

Deal of the Day

This Cozy Fleece Jacket Has Over 36,000 5-Star Reviews — On Sale Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

1426027246bella thorne 206

Bella Thorne

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!