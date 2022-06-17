The Breezy Sundress You Can Wear Everywhere — Seriously

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we like to solve style problems. And this time, we have a two-for-one-special. First things first — travel trouble. Heading on any summer vacations soon? If you’re like Us, then you suffer from chronic overpacking syndrome. Your bag is always filled to the brim and often crosses the 50-pound maximum limit. Well, we just found the cutest summer dress that’s lightweight enough to store in a carry-on! Plus, you can take this drawstring dress sightseeing or to a sit-down meal. Who needs a heavy suitcase when you have this helpful hack?

So, now let’s address our second dilemma. How many times have you combed through your closet looking for something to wear? It’s a daily occurrence for us, especially in the summer when it’s too hot for layers. Great news! This short sleeve midi dress works in any summer setting. We’re not kidding! From brunches to birthday parties and the office to on the town, this dress does it all. Casual and classy at the same time. So, what are you waiting for? Shop this versatile sundress from Amazon now!

Get the Milumia Women’s Button Front Drawstring High Waist Short Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Milumia Women’s Button Front Drawstring High Waist Short Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress is a chic everyday essential. Similar to a shirt dress, this frock features a button front with cuffed short sleeves, a drawstring waist and a loose A-line silhouette. Totally appropriate for any occasion under the sun! And perfect for the summer, thanks to the soft cotton-blend fabric. Available in multiple colors and patterns, this breezy sundress is a summer staple. We’re smitten with the boho print that feels California cool.

Styling this short sleeve midi dress could not be easier! Running errands or meeting up with friends during the day? Team this frock with white sneakers or nude sandals for a relaxed look. Dressing up for date night or a summer soirée? Add espadrilles or booties to elevate the look for the evening. Throw on some jewelry and a crossbody bag to complete the look, and you’re good to go! Problem solved.

