Find Out Why Shoppers Think This Is the Ultimate Flattering Summer Dress

We don’t always like to play favorites when it comes to fashion, but we know a must-have summer look when we see it. Obviously, the warmer weather and good vibes are fitting for frocks, but there are some we tend to reach for more often than others.

A perfect example of that is this ruffle dress from MEROKEETY! It’s the ultimate summer sundress to wear during the day and at night. We already know it’s going to be on rotation all season long, and we’re here to tell you why!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Halter Neck A Line Ruffle Mini Dress for prices staring at $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

For starters, the fit of this dress is streamlined and stunning. It offers a high halter neckline and a loose top, which then extends to cinch in at the smallest part of the waist with smocked detailing. From there, the skirt of the dress flares out into an A-line shape, plus it’s double-tiered for extra flounce. The finishing touch is the smaller ruffle at the hem to pull this entire aesthetic together!

This dress slips on easily and buttons up in the back directly at the neckline. This also creates a keyhole in the back, which shows off a touch of extra skin — and adds some much-needed breathability to the garment. The cut of this dress is so flattering on many different body types — whether you have an hourglass, pear or apple-shaped figure. And that’s just the beginning!

This dress is currently available in an impressive array of chic summer shades. We particularly adore the brighter colors for the sweltering months. Think sage green, light blue and pale baby pink! We’re just as fond of the classic black and brown options, but we love spicing up our wardrobes to reflect the sunny skies. It truly doesn’t matter which dress you pick, because all of them are ideal and destined to become your most-worn dress of the season!

