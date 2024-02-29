Rock This Airy Little Mini Dress for a Breezy Early Spring Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been looking for the perfect transitory outfit to wear this spring while waiting for the weather to warm up a bit, why not try a cheeky mini dress with some fun little cutouts? This versatile dress might be the exact thing you’ve been looking for, and if not, it’s still a good idea to grab one. It’s super, ridiculously adorable.

The Shy Velvet Square Neck Mini Dress is just the thing you need to shake away all those winter blues, and step out looking like you’re ready for summer. At just $30, this is a mini dress that’s just as daring as you – and it comes in plenty of fun colors, including pink (of course!) with a variety of others that you can match to clothes you already have in your closet.

Get the Shy Velvet Square Neck Mini Dress at Amazon for $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

It has a crisscross detail across the midsection with a cutout area in the back, so you can show off a little skin, but not too much that you get uncomfortable if that isn’t your thing. It’s just enough to let a little breeze in and keep you cool if you decide to wear it during a warmer day.

This stretchy dress also features a square neck and billowing sleeves with plenty of ruffles. It’s impossibly girly and honestly looks like a lot of fun to wear. It could even make for a fun and simple bathing suit cover-up if that’s necessary when you wear it!

If you want something a little fun with some flair to wear this year while in the sun, this is going to be your best bet. Be sure and get yours while it’s still on sale!

