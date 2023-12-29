Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Faux fur coats are some of the most fun you can have every winter. Like Taylor Swift showed us in the video for “You Need to Calm Down,” they can be gorgeous and interesting pieces, even if you happen to be wearing a bikini under one. You don’t have to try very hard to style one, either. A knee- or midi-length faux fur coat makes a statement while keeping you warm and looking like a celeb. Choose one in a rich color like chocolate brown or burgundy for a luxe effect that flatters most complexions, or you can go wild like Taylor’s in a hot pink.

These coats look awesome because the faux fur does all the work to make it look unique and sexy at the same time. There’s plenty of drama, too, and sometimes your look needs a bit of that to be successful. And you don’t have to feel bad about ethical sourcing since it’s faux fur! Wear one to work, wear one to a party, or just wear it out in the streets.

If you’re ready to get your own faux fur, it’s high time you get one, and right now there’s a perfect specimen on sale right now at Amazon!

The Simplee Apparel Faux Fur Coat is is a beautifully fluffy coat that comes in five different colors. It hits just around the mid-thigh, and it can be paired with just about anything to make aa great outfit even better. Wear a sheath dress with tall boots or with trousers, a blouse and heels to enhance your coaat. Keep accessories minimal and you’ll have some super magnetic presence.

Right now, you can be in your Swiftie era with one of these coats for 45% off its normal price, which makes it just $55. That’s discounted from $100, so if you’ve had your eye on one, you’re going to want to make your move now.

That’s right, for just $55, you can prance around in one of the coolest faux fur coats we’ve seen this side of Amazon, and it’ll cost less than a fancy dinner out!

The skirt has amassed over 1,000 five-star reviews, and customers absolutely love it.

“Love love love this fun fur!” one buyer wrote. “This beautiful and fun fur does have two pockets and several very sturdily constructed clasps for closure! If you’re considering this cute jacket GO FOR IT. I have absolutely NO regrets.”

Another called it a “gorgeous evening jacket,” writing: “I got so many compliments on my jacket. My pictures does not do this jacket service. The faux furs are beautiful.”

