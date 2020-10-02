So Many Comfortable Skechers Sneakers Are Up to 57% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gather round, savvy shoppers — we have a major sale alert for you! This is big: Skechers shoes are up for grabs right now, and the prices are unprecedented. You can even score a pair for as little as $30! These well-known sneakers are some of the most comfortable on the market, and you can trust them to stay supportive and durable for the long haul. Here are five of the best pairs available at Macy’s — take a look below to see how much you can save today!

This Cushioned Pair

Skechers made its mark on the shoe market thanks to their comfortable quality, and there’s no better example of that than these sneakers. They have a thick sole that’s bouncy and feels like a pillow once it’s on your feet. These sneakers may have been built for runners, but you can wear them for all everyday activities!

Get the Skechers Women’s Max Cushioning Elite Running and Walking Sneakers (originally $90) on sale for just $70, available at Macy’s!

This White Pair

These easy-to-wear white sneakers have a low profile that teams well with a variety of pants and leggings. These shoes also have elastic laces that you don’t have to tie — we love a slip-moment, and think you will too. These shoes are ideal for daily wear or light workouts!

Get the Skechers Women’s Relaxed Fit- Empire D’Lux – Sharp Witted Athletic Walking Sneakers (originally $70) on sale for just $30, available at Macy’s!

This Sleek Black Pair

These sneakers seriously look straight from the set of The Matrix. Their black-on-black aesthetic is so on trend. If you thought that a pair of Skechers couldn’t be stylish, this pair of sneakers will prove you wrong!

Get the Skechers Women’s GOWalk Joy – Paradise Casual Walking Sneakers (originally $50) on sale for just $40, available at Macy’s!

This Flexible Lightweight Pair

Not everyone is a runner, and that’s okay. Some people prefer to take brisk power walks outside, which is why these sneakers were made to be lightweight. If you’re going to be out and about all day long, these are the sneakers to wear!

Get the Skechers Women’s Ultra Flex Statements Walking Sneakers (originally $60) on sale for just $50, available at Macy’s!

This Slip-On Pair

If you need to get ready on the go and don’t want to deal with laces, these super comfy slip-on sneakers will have you set in seconds! They are available in a few different hues so you can quickly find a pair to complement your style.

Get the Skechers Women’s GOWalk Joy Casual Walking Sneakers (originally $50) on sale for just $40, available at Macy’s!

