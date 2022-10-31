This Skin Treatment May Give You Face Lift Effects in Just 10 Minutes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Part of the fun of face masks is looking a little bit silly before you take the product off and reveal stunning skin. That said, there are certain treatments which take the temporary awkward phase to a new level — like the “Zombie” mask we just discovered on Amazon!

This anti-aging mask from SKIN1004 is designed to make your face look like it just got lifted and tightened, but the process of getting there can be slightly freaky. But when all is said and done, shoppers can confirm you’ll be amazed with your transformation!

Get the SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Mask (originally $30) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

The reason why this is called a “Zombie” mask is because of how it tightens the skin, leaving it looking ultra-taut. This tightening effect is what gives you the skin-smoothing results, making your pores less visible in the process and delivering beautiful hydration! With this mask, you’ll receive a total of eight treatments — and prepare to pay attention when it comes to getting this product going.

To start, you open up the powder packet carefully as to not spill any, and then mix in the activator liquid. The kit comes with a brush you can use to combine the two components and then brush it onto your face. Once that’s out of the way, leave it on for no longer than 15 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. It’s as simple as that! You can use this treatment regardless of your age or skin type, but make sure to test it out on your hand first before applying it to your entire face.

In as little as one application, some reviewers claim they noticed an impressive difference in their skin’s appearance! We usually have to remind ourselves to be patient with certain skin treatments before we see results, but apparently, that’s not the case here. One shopper noted their skin felt “soft and refreshed” immediately, and another mentioned how “smooth” their complexion appeared. With this mask, you don’t have to book an expensive professional appointment to get the anti-aging results you crave. There’s nothing scary about that!

