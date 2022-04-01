Acne? Wrinkles? Discoloration? This Retinol Cream Targets All of the Above

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you start getting serious about skincare, one ingredient that always comes up in the conversation is retinol. The moment you start to worry about aging and wrinkles, it pops into the picture, but you may have even considered it before to help with things like breakouts and hyperpigmentation. It’s truly an ingredient of the people, ready to help out with basically any skincare issue you have!

It’s definitely a trickier ingredient to incorporate into your routine though. It can be hard to find the right concentration that works well and doesn’t majorly irritate your skin. Some don’t have enough, while others don’t negate the side effects with other helpful ingredients. This face cream from SkinCeuticals, however, has absolutely brought out the ingredient’s sheer greatness!

This cream features a high concentration of 1.0% pure retinol, and no, you don’t need a prescription from a dermatologist to buy it. While it’s strong, however, it’s “enhanced with the latest stabilization and delivery technologies to ensure a steady, even release” for maximum efficacy while minimizing irritation. The cream also contains a soothing complex to comfort skin, made with ingredients derived from the chamomile plant and frankincense!

This cream claims to promote cellular turnover, minimizing the appearance of pores, improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles, fading discoloration and helping to heal and prevent blemishes. It’s non-comedogenic, paraben-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free, and it’s even specially packaged to preserve the potency of the retinol!

This specific cream is recommended for skin that’s used retinol before and is ready for a step up, but if it is your first one, we recommend starting slowly by applying just once or twice per week, eventually working your way up to every night. You’ll also want to make sure you’re applying sunscreen in the day. The American Academy of Dermatology also recommends applying retinol at least 30 minutes after washing your face to help reduce irritation. Apply to dry skin only!

You just need to apply a pea-size amount of this retinol cream at night, massaging it into skin. It’s designed to work with your skin’s natural lipid structure to help promote optimal absorption. Soon you could start seeing a major difference in your complexion. There’s a reason shoppers are calling this cream “the holy grail of regenerating your skin”!

