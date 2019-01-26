When thinking about sneakers, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? White laces? Canvas? Something casual and maybe sporty, right? We can’t do without those types of sneakers and we truly do love them so. But they’re not the only sneakers gracing the honored top row of our shoe rack. We just fell in love with a new pair. They’re nothing like our tattered, muddy running shoes, and we don’t want them to be.

The Vince Cantara Slip-On Sneaker is our foot’s new favorite friend. But apart from having the comfort of a sneaker that our feet can’t get enough of, they’re also very easy, or even pleasing, on the eyes. They’re the kind of shoe that has Us saying, “Wait, that’s a sneaker?” and then quickly following up with, “When can we try them on and how many colors do they come in?” That’s where the conversation ends, unfortunately, because then we see that they’re 60% off and we faint.

See it: Get the Vince Cantara Slip-On Sneaker (originally $195) for just $78 from Nordstrom!

We’re awake! Our favorite feature of these slip-ons (don’t judge if we can’t make up our minds later) is the ribbed paneling at the vamp where we’d typically expect laces to be. Of course, we’ve owned slip-ons before, but not like this. The material serves “as a reminder to Vince’s knitwear roots” and we can’t get enough. It’s such a unique touch and the stretchiness brings in some much-appreciated flexibility. It’s like a little sweater for the tops of our feet!

These sneakers are high-quality in material as well as visuals. The leather or suede uppers are accompanied by a leather lining as well, so we’re feeling extra elegant. They also have a one-inch platform to give us a stylish little boost in height, unlike those five-plus-inch platforms from back in the day that almost literally had our heads in the clouds! Sorry, Baby Spice.

Shoppers are loving their versatile new footwear. Slip-ons have a bit of a reputation, but one shopper assured that they don’t have “that obvious skater look” we might expect. They have the ease of a slip-on but we certainly aren’t going to be seeing these disappearing up and down the halfpipe at the skatepark. We’ll see them at work, out to lunch or when we’re doing a little photoshoot with friends so we have some Instagram content for the week. Likes incoming! We’re not responsible for any DMs. Instagram can get weird.

These Vince sneakers come in a full five colors, all of which take a more neutral approach to footwear. Black Suede is a deep black all around with the exception of a white rubber sole. If we don’t want a true black, we can also go for Black/Grey Leather, which plays with a gray and black striped pattern on the ribbed paneling.

Coastal Suede is another dark shade that almost looks the same as Black Suede, but in true coastal fashion, there is deep navy detailing to set it apart. Leaving black completely behind are Light Woodsmoke Suede and Cream Marl. Light Woodsmoke Suede is a cool-toned, gray-brown beauty. A great choice for pairing with either a black or brown purse. Or pink! Or blue!

Cream Marl is a clean white. It’s the only shade where the color of the upper matches the color of the sole. The ribbed paneling adds some eye-catching textures, so while this option is simple, it’s anything but plain.

Wouldn’t it be nice to own a sneaker that doesn’t detract from an otherwise fancy outfit? These slip-ons are the answer! Of course, they would look great with light-wash jeans and a distressed tee, but they would also take a fierce jumpsuit or a mini party dress to the next level while maintaining comfort. They are also simple enough (and short enough) to reveal fun socks or one of our new favorite trends, embellished mesh socks. Dress them up or dress them down; we have a feeling that we’re going to have an easy time with these.

This sale is so good that we don’t want to wait any longer because we’re afraid a deal like this will never come around again! Are we sneaker-heads now? Does obsessing over sneakers and wanting to get every color of every shoe even if we can’t possibly make room in our schedule to wear them all make us sneaker-heads? Hm. Don’t answer that.

See it: Get the Vince Cantara Slip-On Sneaker (originally $195) for just $78 from Nordstrom! Not your style? Check out more sneakers from Nordstrom here!

