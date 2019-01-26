We’ll admit that we’re not the biggest fans of freezing weather. We are, however, huge fans of sweater weather. Do these sometimes overlap? Sure. Most of the time, actually. But that’s the trick. Just think of all freezing weather as “sweater weather” and suddenly the cold won’t seem like such a hassle. It’s an excuse to wear our new favorite sweater! We’re not saying this will solve all snow-shoveling woes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look cute while hustling out there!

The Belmont Mock Neck Sweater by Madewell is described as being “kitten-on-a-cloud soft.” We’ve never had the pleasure of petting a kitten on a cloud, but we’re very interested in anything that will bring us one step closer to that experience. Madewell’s Coziest Yarn is sure to feel like slipping into a dream every time it touches our skin. We’re shivering (not because we’re cold) but because we’re excited it’s on sale!

See it: Get the Madewell Belmont Mock Neck Sweater marked down from $98, now $70 at Nordstrom.

We’re not the only ones hoping the mock neck trend never ends, right? We’re into turtlenecks of course, but sometimes we need something a little less restricting that still keeps us warm. They also have the ability to give any sweater a notable touch of grandeur, even when we’re keeping it casual. We specifically love how the ribbed ottoman stitches on this Belmont sweater continue up the mock neck so the sweater’s design has an unstoppable flow. It makes Us feel unstoppable too!

The ribbed texture looks ultra-cozy, but more importantly, it is! This sweater is comfortable, but not itchy. No one’s going to appreciate our outfit if we’re scratching our arms and rubbing our backs awkwardly against our chairs all day! Another great thing about the wool-blend material is that it’s very warm, but it’s not too hot! Know when it’s super chilly outside, but then we get inside and suddenly our entire face turns beet red and sweat starts to pool on our forehead? Yeah, not our favorite feeling, to say the least. With this sweater, we don’t have to worry about overheating just because we’re not sitting on a giant ice cube.

Let’s get more into the fit of this Madewell sweater. It has a slightly boxy fit and isn’t too long, but it’s not cropped! It’s just the right length so that it won’t weigh Us down, especially when we’re layered up and rocking our puffer coats. The material hangs loosely on our skin, so it’s not too tight or clingy. Think sleek, not bulky. We personally love boxy fits because of their comfort level and how flattering they are on just about anyone. Another great touch is the drop-shoulder sleeves, which radiate a carefree charm. They’re also just so stylish!

Shoppers are just as thrilled as we are with this find. One said this was their new favorite sweater, while another relished the fact that it “looks cute with everything.” Others agree, loving the versatility and how it can dressed up or down with ease. Pair it with a pair of jeans and boom, easiest outfit ever! Sure, throwing on a sweatshirt and sweatpants is about the same level of effort, but unless we’re going for a late-night drugstore run to pick up some extra chips and salsa, we think we’d prefer the sweater-jeans look.

Love this sweater? Us too. That’s why we’re so happy that it comes in four colors! Golden Harvest is a mustard yellow shade, one of our favorite shades for colder days, mixed in with a glorious golden sunset. It’s such a rich color that will add some spice to any outfit.

Heather Carmine is a deep red, but not a dark one! It’s still fun, but it also has a mysterious vibe that says, “I have a secret.” And the secret is that we are never taking this sweater off.

Heather Root is more neutral. It’s a grayish, brownish taupe with light but not distracting hints of lilac. We really love these with a darker bottom and gold or silver statement earrings. Let’s add a white shoe in there too. Oops, we just planned our outfit for tomorrow!

The last shade is Wisteria Dove, which is just as pretty as it sounds. It takes the lilac tones from the Heather Root and brings them to the front to showcase a light purple shade, and we can practically smell the flowers. This lilac joins together with a peachy pink to create a gorgeous pastel color.

Madewell is “a collection of essentials” and this Belmont Mock Neck Sweater is for sure our newest one. Our wardrobe just got an upgrade and so did we. Sweater weather, here we come!

