The Soffe Shorts You’ve Always Loved Are Making a Huge Comeback

Ah, our teen years. The dramas of high school. First loves, friendship breakups, AIM away messages, MySpace Top 8s — those were the days. Sure, there were growing pains and we definitely went through an angsty phase, but you know. It’s hard to look back in anger when we see our old field trip and slumber party photos, wearing our school team’s tee and a pair of Soffe shorts!

Soffe shorts were epic. We don’t even feel like we’re exaggerating here. Whether you saw them as camp counselor shorts, cheerleading shorts, gym class shorts, sleep shorts or even party favors you got from your friend’s Bat Mitzvah, they were the It Thing. And you know we were rolling that waistband. Still are, in fact. Soffe shorts are making a comeback, and we’re all about it!

Get the Soffe MJ Athletic Short starting at just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Soffes definitely ruled our teen years, but the brand has always risen above the hallways of our high school too. Top stars like Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily-Rose Depp have all been spotted wearing Soffe, making it a celebrity-favorite brand too!

These classic, comfy shorts are made of a cotton-blend jersey material that’s soft like your favorite T-shirt. They’re on the shorter side, with V notches on the sides of the hem, and they have a stretchy waistband you can fold over to reveal the white interior — a true, undeniable style statement, like wearing your studded belt to the side or cutting and retying the sides of your tee!

One thing that makes Soffe shorts so famous is their color range. It’s huge! There are even five different shades of grey to choose from here, not to mention the greens, pinks, reds, blues and more. Plus, you always have black and white!

How to style your Soffe shorts? These babies go with everything. They’re casual must-haves for summer, and you can easily slide your sweats over them in winter after a gym session. Want to go old school? Then may we suggest some hand-braided anklets, a swipe of frosted lip gloss, some chunky highlights in your hair, a Tiffany necklace and a couple of layered camis? Maybe some mesh slippers to finish off the look? You know the vibe!

