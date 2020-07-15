This Magnetizing Maxi Wrap Dress Will Have You Turning Heads

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, there’s always some sort of occasion coming up in anyone’s schedule that calls for a new dress. Perhaps you’re attending a wedding or graduation party, you have an engagement shoot, you’re going on a first date, you’re seeing friends you haven’t met up with in a long time, your first day at a new job is approaching or it’s your birthday. Or maybe you just want to feel the joy of owning something new and pretty!

Of course, some occasions call for different types of dresses than others, but this maxi dress we found on Amazon? Well, it can pretty much work for all of the above. It’s nice on its own and seriously too easy to dress up, but wearing it doesn’t have to be a big to-do. It can do fancy, it can do casual — it can do anything you want it to!

Get the ZESICA Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Maxi Dress starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend dress is long, but it’s lightweight and soft — and its high slit makes room for any cooling summer breezes to glide on through. The ruffled hem will reach down toward your feet, and back up top you’ll find cute butterfly sleeves and a wrap bodice. If you were hoping this dress was flattering, your dreams are about to come true!

To put this dress on, you just slip the tie through the hole, pull it around your waist and knot it over your left hip, creating a bow if you want. This allows you to customize your fit, cinching your figure with a form-fitting approach or loosening things up. It also gives you a classy surplice V neckline that doesn’t fall too low or high. It’s just right!

This dress, which is a fan-favorite for both its impressive looks and comfort factor, is available in 18 colors/patterns at the moment. If you were looking for a gorgeous floral dress, like most of us are at any given time, you’ve found it. From tiny flowers to big, bold blooms, to pattern- and color-blocking, there are so many show-stopping options!

Going to a nice party? Try this dress with some strappy heels, a couple of layered necklaces and a sleek leather clutch. Going to the park for a picnic with friends? A pair of low-top white sneakers, sunglasses and a canvas tote will perfect the look. Those are just a couple of ideas — we know you’ll come up with at least 100 more!

