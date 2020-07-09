Wear Your Heart on Your Mask Like Sofia Richie With This Adorable 2-Pack

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC.

Haven’t found a face mask that makes your heart skip a beat yet? Not everyone loves wearing a face mask when they go out, but just as cute workout clothes can motivate you to hit the gym, a cute mask can motivate you to wear it!

There are so many masks out there to sift through though, and inspiration can be hard to come by. Luckily, we caught a glimpse of it on the 4th of July, as Sofia Richie was pictured hitting the beach with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Is the couple back together? Only time — or sources close to the two — will tell, but for now, we can tell you that she was wearing the Love Face Mask from Disick’s apparel line, Talentless, pictured below. Cute, right? Now what if you could get the same kind of style in a two-pack with no logos, for only $13?

Get the Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection Mask (2-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon with free shipping on your first order. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This two-pack is such a great deal, and so many reviewers agree. Each mask is made of a high-quality black cotton and is accented with a small red heart. Wearing your heart on your sleeve is officially out. We’re wearing our heart on our mask from now on!

These masks are washable, so you can reuse them over and over. It’s important to wash your mask after returning home from any situation where germs could have been spread. Plus, it just keeps them clean. You wash your face every night, so why not your mask, which goes directly on your face?

Get the Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection Mask (2-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon with free shipping on your first order. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mask is easily foldable so you can easily store it either at home, in your purse or in your pocket when you don’t need it. It’s just yet another reason why this mask is worth your time. It’s worth your loved ones’ time too, if you want to gift the second one in your pack or buy a few packs! What better way to show your love than with a heart-accented piece — one that helps protect everyone around them?

Shipping can be iffy right now, but this mask pack will send out fast. You could have it in under a week. Buy now and let the clock start winding down!

Get the Yiiza Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection Mask (2-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon with free shipping on your first order. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more protective face masks and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals to fill up your cart!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!