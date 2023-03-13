This At-Home Exfoliating Set May Leave You With the Softest Skin Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are various ways we all exfoliate our bodies to a degree — whether it’s by using a particular type of body wash, scrub or loofah. But here’s the thing: These methods of exfoliation may only be scratching the surface. When you want to truly banish the build-up of skin cells, we found an excellent option that will take things to the next level in a pinch.

This intensive exfoliating bar from Soft Services could be the exfoliant you’ve been missing. From what we can tell, it goes substantially above and beyond most at-home exfoliators, and there are plenty of reasons why now the perfect time for embarking on a super deep cleanse!

Get the Buffing Bar & Soap Home Starter Set for $64 at Soft Services!

This specific set comes with two bars and a special tray which keeps them in pristine shape. But before we go any further, it’s important to note that this exfoliating bar is likely not for shoppers who deal with extreme skin sensitivity. If you have active breakouts or are prone to irritability, this may be too intense of a treatment for you. However, if you deal with concerns like keratosis pilaris, a frustrating condition that leaves bumps on your skin, this product is a dream come true!

The bar is comprised of fine sanding crystals which are compressed and compacted into a solid bock, blended with a moisturizing base which soothes you during the exfoliation process. After just one application in the shower, this bar promises to reveal skin that feels totally brand new! Baby soft and smooth are what we’re aiming for, and that’s what this bar can provide — from the comfort of your own bathroom. No fancy (and splurgy) spas necessary!

With the summer on the horizon, we plan to wear ensembles that show off slightly more skin — not to mention a slew of body-baring bikinis and one-piece swimsuits which highlight our arms! We obviously want to make sure our skin is in peak form, which is why this is an ideal time to test out this bar for yourself. But apart from that, if you’re using any self-tanning products ahead of the warmer months, proper exfoliation is key. Using this bar may make your tan last longer and look more natural, so this is truly a year-round product that we need in our lives. Happy exfoliating!

