17 Sumptuous Sweaters You’ll Want to Cozy Up in 24/7

Fall has arrived with chilled weather and crisp leaves. Cue flannel shirts, pumpkin spice lattes and our personal fave: cozy sweater season. They can make a bold fashion statement while feeling like a security blanket — so soft and warm. Plus, they can transition from season to season, making it an investment piece you can count on. So, why not splurge a little and buy a high-quality garment?

Whether it’s a faux-collar pullover, a cute cardigan or a trendy, chunky knit, we have found a selection of sweaters you can live in seven days a week. Pro-tip: To get more versatility out of your looks, wear your cardigans backward for bespoke detailing down the back or toss over your shoulders for some Ralph Lauren charm to get the most out of your knit — and your closet.

1. Hello, Kitty: This pearl faux-collar sweater is fitted with puffed sleeves and cropped at the waist for a sweet and anything-but-naive look!

2. We Never Go Out Of Style: For a beloved feel and washed-denim look, try this cable-stitch knit sweater for a relaxed fit and off-the-shoulder neckline.

3. Got Your Back: Display your knit backless sweater at the bar for some stylish flirting. It has a relaxed bodice highlighting a cropped hem which sits nicely on your waist!

4, Snuggle Up: This hooded cocoon sweater is lightweight and is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands.

5. All The Cool Kids Are Doing It: Waffle knit is trending, and this cropped waffle knit sweater will save you a seat with the in-crowd.

6. Super Posh: Get the prim and proper Kendra cardigan. Think Emily Gilmore from Gilmore Girls without the St. John pricetag. Although it’s still splurgey, the quality will last for several years, and you’ll feel instantly polished each time you put it on over jeans — or a skirt.

7. Harvard, Here I Come: Get a refined scholar-glow with this collar pullover sweater in grey. With dropped shoulders and ribbed accents, it will be sure to improve your (sweater) game.

8. Feeling Gen Z: Get that extra slouchy look with an oversized V-neck sweater and baggy jeans to blend right in.

9. Candy Cane: This adorable cropped sweater looks great all season long and is the ultimate seasonal staple. Hello, holidays!

10. Dress Me: Not sure if you want a sweaterdress or turtleneck? Finally, a turtleneck sweater that does it all while elevating your aesthetic. Pair with your favorite jeans and a rimmed hat for all the fall essentials.

11. Rainy Day Requirements: An oversized button-down sweater is just what the doctor ordered to feel safe, secure and 100% adorable. This cardigan has a relaxed, slouchy appeal that is very on point this fall.

12. All Puffed Up: Composed of stretchy knit fabric, this balloon sleeve sweater is color-blocked and fitted at the waist with a boxy cropped cut.

13. Don’t Be Cross: This super cute cross-front sweater pairs nicely with high-waisted pants to show off a little skin while staying cozy and warm.

14. Peek-A-Boo: This cutout sweater gives the illusion of a two-piece without the fuss to leave you feeling smart and sexy.

15. Shrug It Off: This off-the-shoulder sweater features an alluring neckline and shows off your neckline which elongates your features.

16. Body Forming: Equipped with long-fitted sleeves, this cable knit sweater is ready to take on the holidays in cheery red with its figure-hugging bodice.

17. All In Favor: Say yes to this ribbed sweater which shows a little skin with its deep V-cut. Tuck into your favorite miniskirt and pair it with some knee-high boots for that cool-girl vibe!

