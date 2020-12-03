This Sweater Dress From Amazon Is the Coziest Winter Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we adore the holiday season, there’s one thing that always stresses Us out: Our favorite flowy boho dresses are simply no longer acceptable to wear! As the temperatures drop, how do we stay chic? The answer, of course, is a sweater dress — and we’re particularly obsessed with one that’s available on Amazon now!

This dress from Sovoyontee serves up warm, relaxed vibes that are still fashion-forward. It’s exceedingly comfortable and has a simple design that can easily be styled to fit your personality!

Get the Sovoyontee Women’s Long Sleeve Baggy Oversized Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Dress for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2020 but are subject to change.



It’s no surprise that shoppers are thrilled with this dress. They’re fans of its “oversized” fit, which can look incredibly flattering on a variety of body types. In fact, this dress is ideal for the holiday season — who wants to feel constricted in a form-fitting outfit while indulging in home-cooked comfort foods? Definitely not Us!

The turtleneck at the top of this dress confirms it’s the ideal winter piece. Depending on your height, the length of this dress can vary. Some reviewers do say that it arrived shorter than expected, but they quickly solved the problem with the addition of tights or leggings. Oh, and did we mention that this dress comes with pockets? It’s truly the full package!

While at first glance it may be appear basic, don’t underestimate this dress. You can layer necklaces below the turtleneck if you want to throw in some bling, or incorporate a belt around the waist to provide some added shape. In terms of footwear, there are no limits — throw on knee-high boots, booties, heels or even sneakers down below! This dress is endlessly versatile, plush and cozy. We think this little number just won the cold-weather fashion contest!

