Stun at Every Special Occasion With This Lacy Dress, Now 40% Off





Special occasions are meant to be just that: special. When anyone is invited to an event being called “black-tie” or “garden chic,” it’s important to find an outfit that fits with the theme. Plus, most of us don’t attend galas and weddings every week, so we want to look our best. But oftentimes, nothing in our closet already stands out and we’re left scrambling for something to wear.

Let’s cut right to the chase. We found the dreamiest dress that will help us stun at any special occasion. It’s so special that it can be worn at any time and anywhere. But odn’t worry, it won’t break the bank because it’s also majorly marked down at the moment, too!

See it: Grab the BB Dakota ‘Cara’ High Neck Lace Dress (originally $98) now with prices starting at $59, available at Nordstrom!

Simply just wearing the BB Dakota ‘Cara’ High Neck Lace Dress will make heads turn. It’s an effortless mini that will draw in so many compliments no matter where we go.

This form-fitting dress features a high-rise neckline and beautiful lace detailing throughout. The scalloped lace material starts at its neck and runs all the way to the bottom. It’s truly stunning? The cutout slit on the side is paired to perfection with a back keyhole. The two dainty details balance out this sophisticated dress by giving it a sultry element.

The silhouette isn’t just simple, it’s simply stunning and so are the colors this dress is available in. The black option is perfect for anyone who may be looking to update their traditional little black dress. This version is a bit more elevated and on the elegant side. It can seamlessly transition from a mid-afternoon work event to cocktails after. Pair with a suede pump or strappy high heel and we’re confident everyone will be swooning.

Of course, the same can be said about the other shade, too. The lavender is equally as lovely. It’s light, bright and vibrant, and the perfect pop of muted color. It’s stunning enough to draw attention but subtle enough not to stand out. Go for a neutral shoe to balance it out or go bold with a metallic option!

If everyone hasn’t noticed already, we’re major fans of this dress and so many reviewers are, too! From the sleek silhouette to beautiful shade selection, it was nothing raving reviews and compliments from shoppers.

One reviewer said they loved how it hit in all the right ways while another reviewer said it fit like a glove! A handful of other reviewers were shocked how flattering the higher neck was on them. Many were skeptical to rock a mock neck, but were completely in love after putting it on.

So many shoppers said they looked and felt their best when wearing this dress, which is so important for special occasions. After all, nothing shines as much in an Instagram selfie as confidence and this dress will give us just that.

