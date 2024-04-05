Your account
8 Spring Deals to Shop During Nordstrom's Limited-Time Sale

By
Nordstrom limited-time-sale
Nordstrom

Spring is the season of reinvention — or so we think! If you’re looking to beef up your breezy clothing options without breaking the bank, we have you covered! Nordstrom is running a limited-time sale that offers up to 66% off popular styles and brands, including Steve Madden, Rag & Bone and more. Essentially, there are spring deals galore! But you have to hurry to snag these deals — the sale ends on April 10. 

From flowy skirts to sophisticated dresses, Nordstorm’s limited-time is a great opportunity to refresh your spring wardrobe. We rounded up eight spring deals to shop during the Nordstrom limited-time sale — read on to see our picks!

Open Edit Lace Panel Satin Skirt

Open Edit Lace Panel Satin Skirt
Nordstrom

Satin is such an effortless spring fabric, and this Open Edit Lace Panel Satin Skirt is the perfect dainty piece — was $70, now just $52!

See it!

MANGO Satin Midi Skirt

Mango Satin Midi Skirt
Nordstrom

Another, more refined, satin skirt makes an appearance with this MANGO Satin Midi Skirt — was $70, now just $49!

See it!

Nine West Fresh Pointed Toe Pump

Nine West Fresh Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom

These Nine West Fresh Pointed Toe Pumps are chic and mean business — was $95, now just $69!

See it!

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom

This Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer is structured but has an airiness about itself — was $149, now just $112!

See it!

KUT from the Kloth Kara Fray Hem Cotton Blend Trucker Jacket

Kut from the Kloth Kara Fray Hem Cotton Blend Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom

This KUT from the Kloth Kara Fray Hem Cotton Blend Trucker Jacket is a great lightweight jacket to throw on top of dresses and T-shirts — was $99, now just $74!

See it!

Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress

Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

If you prefer a backless vibe during your spring adventures, this Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress is right up your alley — was $108, now just $81!

See it!

BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mule

BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mule
Nordstrom

Throw on these BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mules with trousers and a flouncy blouse for an easy office-appropriate ensemble — was $89, n0w just $62!

See it!

CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress

CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress
Nordstrom

This CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress works for a swanky, formal moment or a relaxed, informal event — was $89, now just $67!

See it!

