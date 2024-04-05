8 Spring Deals to Shop During Nordstrom’s Limited-Time Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is the season of reinvention — or so we think! If you’re looking to beef up your breezy clothing options without breaking the bank, we have you covered! Nordstrom is running a limited-time sale that offers up to 66% off popular styles and brands, including Steve Madden, Rag & Bone and more. Essentially, there are spring deals galore! But you have to hurry to snag these deals — the sale ends on April 10.

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

From flowy skirts to sophisticated dresses, Nordstorm’s limited-time is a great opportunity to refresh your spring wardrobe. We rounded up eight spring deals to shop during the Nordstrom limited-time sale — read on to see our picks!

Open Edit Lace Panel Satin Skirt

Satin is such an effortless spring fabric, and this Open Edit Lace Panel Satin Skirt is the perfect dainty piece — was $70, now just $52!

MANGO Satin Midi Skirt

Another, more refined, satin skirt makes an appearance with this MANGO Satin Midi Skirt — was $70, now just $49!

Nine West Fresh Pointed Toe Pump

These Nine West Fresh Pointed Toe Pumps are chic and mean business — was $95, now just $69!

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer

This Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer is structured but has an airiness about itself — was $149, now just $112!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

KUT from the Kloth Kara Fray Hem Cotton Blend Trucker Jacket

This KUT from the Kloth Kara Fray Hem Cotton Blend Trucker Jacket is a great lightweight jacket to throw on top of dresses and T-shirts — was $99, now just $74!

Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress

If you prefer a backless vibe during your spring adventures, this Free People Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress is right up your alley — was $108, now just $81!

BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mule

Throw on these BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mules with trousers and a flouncy blouse for an easy office-appropriate ensemble — was $89, n0w just $62!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress

This CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress works for a swanky, formal moment or a relaxed, informal event — was $89, now just $67!