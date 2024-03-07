Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been eyeing a few pieces at Anthropologie for spring but just can’t bring yourself to actually check out, we get it. Costs add up quickly, and before you know it, you’re blowing your budget on upgrading your closet. If this sounds familiar, we’ve got you covered! In fact, we found a piece that brings the beloved brand’s casually elegant style to the forefront — for way, way less. Allow Us to introduce the Lillusory mock neck pullover top that makes a perfect spring-to-summer transitional piece — and conveniently happens to be 80% less than your average Anthro find.

Featuring a mock neck, extended sleeves, a bust pocket and pullover design, this top has the same effortlessly refined style you would expect to see in an Anthropologie catalog. It’s made of a stretchy ribbed knit fabric that gives it a coveted buttery-soft, cozy sweater feeling, while the short sleeves make it cool enough for spring — and summer — days.

Get the Lillusory Mock Neck Short Sleeve Pullover Top for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top doubles as both a work staple and casual going-out top. Make it your new go-to for relaxed Saturday afternoons at the coffee shop — or elevate it for grabbing a cocktail with friends by teaming it with your favorite pair of jeans, some minimal jewelry and a pair of sandals. As noted, it can also be used as a work outfit by pairing it with wide-leg khakis and flats or a slip skirt and kitten heels. It’s ideal if you need another versatile neutral piece in your wardrobe, as it comes in beige, white, black and brown.

Ringing in at just $20, this top allows you to fill your closet with all of the Anthro lookalikes you could dream of — without breaking the bank in the process.

