Who doesn’t love Anthropologie? From the quality, styles and silhouettes, the brand carved out its niche lane in the fashion industry because of how relaxed yet versatile it is. Does the cost of a single sweater or a frilly dress at Anthropologie make you anxious (because it costs a chunk of your paycheck) and make you question if they’re worth the price? We’ll let you make that determination, but we’re here to help!

Further, if you’re looking for budget-friendly alternatives for the Anthropologie aesthetic, like dainty, flowy dresses to chunky-knit tops, you’re right where you need to be! Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 of the best Anthropologie lookalike pieces — at a fraction of the cost — that anyone will love — read on to see our picks!

Dresses

1. Closet Staple: Great for vacations or running errands, this maxi dress can handle any of your upcoming spring events — was $53, now just $37!

2. Neutral Chic: Throw on this strapless dress for an option that enhances your mobility and style — was $65, now just $53!

3. Total Fashionista: For those who prefer dainty dress alternatives, this lace dress is perfect for you — was $60, now just $38!

4. Go Big or Go Home: If you’re a drama queen when it comes to fashion, you’ll love this voluminous backless long dress — just $37!

Tops

5. Everyday Essential: This oversized sweater feels refined but edgy, and it’ll pair well with anything in your closet — was $47, now just $37!

6. Beach Ready: Throw on this crochet top for a perfect cover up when you’re at the beach, or team it with jeans and heels for a cute, boho chic vibe — just $37!

7. ’70s-Inspired: This oversized knit crochet sweater has sweeping sleeves that will elevate your warm weather ensembles — just $26!

8. Versatile Knit: If you’re constantly on the go, this waffle knit tunic will save your life due to its breeziness and versatility — just $29!

Pants

9. Lounge Around: Lounge pants are staple for Anthropologie. This pair of palazzo pants are flowy and will elevate any casual or formal moment — just $30!

10. Vacation Energy: These linen palazzo pants have a much more relaxed demeanor and would be a great option for any upcoming vacations — was $40, now just $26!

11. Carry Everything: Throw on this pair of slouchy wide leg harem pants and carry your phone and all your other essentials effortlessly — was $33, now just $30!

Jumpsuits

12. Baggy Queen: Jumpsuits are so easy to wear, because all you have to worry about is which shoes you’ll pop on with it. This one has a baggy ’90s feel that anyone would love — was $20, now just $17!

13. Let It Flow: If you’re tired of feeling restricted it, opt for this romper and throw on your favorite sneakers for a minimal spring ensemble — was $46, now just $28!

