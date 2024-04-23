The Springtime Fragrances That Always Earn Me Compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Most people switch out their closets with the seasons. As for me, I do the same thing — but with my fragrance wardrobe. The potions I’ve spritzed all winter are going back into storage to give my fresh, floral and fruity perfumes time to shine. I’ve grown quite the collection over the years (I regularly rotate through 30 and counting) yet there are six springtime scents that regularly score me compliments every time I wear them. The following perfumes usher in the blooming positivity that comes with spring. Who knows? One of them may just become your next signature scent!

As soon as the weather rises above 60 degrees, I whip out this fresh citrus scent. A few spritzes transport me back to the time I spent in Italy lounging under lemon groves. Like a tall, cold glass of lemonade for my senses, the invigorating scent energizes me with a mix of green tea, citrus and lime before warming up with hints of cedar wood. When my friends catch a whiff of this on my skin, they know summer is just around the corner.

I consider this functional fragrance a mood boost in a bottle for the way it can instantly brighten up a sour disposition. The bright yet sophisticated scent transports me to happy beachside escapades filled with endless laughter thanks to an intoxicating combination of blooming frangipanis, creamy coconut and juicy pineapple. Anytime I wear it, I’m not only merrier, I swear the people around me are too.

I’m not one to usually spritz on sheer, skin-like fragrances, yet I find this to be the perfect warm weather scent. People have told me that it smells like me . . . but better and just a tad sweeter. An airy blend of skin musk mingles with a touch of praline, vanilla and peonies. I love that it smells a bit different on everyone, creating an aroma that’s truly unique to you.

Vanilla scents walk a fine line — most of the time they’re a bit too overpowering to comfortably wear as the weather heats up. You can consider this new scent from 5 Sense the outlier. The heart of vanilla brightens with hints of sparkling sugar and bergamot, giving the inherent warm scent a breezy quality. Friends and colleagues have mentioned that anytime they catch a whiff of this, they think of me, which is the highest compliment in my book.

For a more affordable pick, this sugar-spiked perfume mist is hard to beat. While most fragrance mists lack longevity, this one rivals the staying power of more concentrated eau de parfums. Plus, the notes perfectly meld fresh with sweet: Pink dragonfruit gives this a tangy opening before softening with jasmine, ocean air and hibiscus. This tends to be my springtime date go-to — people have texted me hours later saying and they can’t get me off of their mind, and nine time out of 10 it’s because I’m wearing this.

You know that first crisp sip of rosé in the springtime? This fragrance perfectly encapsulates that moment with juicy blackcurrants, isparta rose and patchouli. It’s boozy, sweet and coats me in an effervescent haze. I wore this out on a solo date night and some random person ended up buying my dinner. The power of fragrance!