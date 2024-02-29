Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Isn’t everyone a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day? Even if you aren’t technically from the clover country, St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration and a half. Now that it’s (nearly) March, you have a little over two weeks to get your plans in check. That means it’s time to start organizing your crew; you need to figure out where to go, what to do and what to eat, of course!

All that said, we’re about 99% sure we know what you’ll be doing — most likely, you’ll end up somewhere eating corned beef and cabbage, sipping on a Guinness beer, watching a parade and looking for a pot of gold. But it’s your lucky day (and ours), because we may have just found the ultimate pot of gold… albeit a little early. Call Us leprechauns!

The pot at the end of the rainbow contains this sweater (a.k.a. the real gold!). If you need a comfy outfit to watch the river turn green in, this green and white striped sweater is it; it’s everything you’d look for in a St. Patrick’s Day top and more. The loose, oversized fit is ultra-flattering and allows you to move freely, ideal for parades or other celebrations. Plus, a side slit, drop shoulders, batwing sleeves and horizontal stripes up the style ante tenfold. It’s inevitable… you’re bound to be the most fashionable person at the bar!

Who knows exactly what the temperature will be come March 17, but we’re confident you’ll be temperate in this sweater. The material isn’t too thick or too thin; if it’s warm out, you can wear the sweater alone with a pair of wide-leg jeans and sneakers; if it’s a little chilly, its easy to layer this sweater underneath a puffer jacket.

We love the look of this sweater half tucked in the front and with once-rolled sleeves, but you can also let it drape freely. If you go that route, try wearing it with leather pants and shiny tall boots. So trendy! Whatever you do though, don’t forget some layered gold jewelry… you have to seal the festive look!

This sweater happens to be versatile too — even though the sweater is festive with its green stripes, green stripes aren’t reserved for just St. Patrick’s Day. The material and style can be worn all year round! And if you love the style but don’t want green, while we can’t say it would be a “St. Patrick’s Day sweater”, you can grab it in black, brown, beige, pink and a few other colors. Or, if you’re like Us and many reviewers, you’ll want to grab more than one — especially since it’s on sale!

Whatever you do and wherever you are, we’re certain you’ll get a kiss — even if you’re not Irish!

Get the Kirundo Crew Neck Striped Pullover Sweater for $29 (originally $43) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other St. Patrick’s Day sweaters on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!